Bigg Boss 13 Day 130 Written Updates: Paras, Mahira, Shehnaz, Arti Nomination for Eviction

The Bigg Boss 13 finale is inching closer and the contestants are gearing up for D-day. Failing to win an immunity task, Paras, Mahira, Shehnaz and Arti are nominated for eviction this week.

News18.com

Updated:February 7, 2020, 10:22 AM IST
Bigg Boss 13 Day 130 Written Updates: Paras, Mahira, Shehnaz, Arti Nomination for Eviction
The Bigg Boss 13 finale is inching closer and the contestants are gearing up for D-day. Failing to win an immunity task, Paras, Mahira, Shehnaz and Arti are nominated for eviction this week.

The Bigg Boss 13 finale is inching closer and the contestants are gearing up for D-day. Curiosity peaks inside the house as Bigg Boss announces a task to give the non-elite club members a golden opportunity to win immunity.

For the task, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh and Shehnaz Gill had to sit inside turtle shells until the next buzzer. If they fail to do so, they will lose out on the only chance to win immunity. While Rashami Desai was the sanchalak, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla could use tactics to pull them out of the shell.

As the buzzer rang the four contestants took their places inside the turtle shells. Asim was the only contestant who tries to make the task a difficult one for the contestants to survive inside the shells by putting chilli powder. After spending considerable time inside, Shehnaz hatches a plan with Rashami to get Mahira out of the game. She reminds her that as per the task rules, Rashami should disqualify Mahira if her hand is out of the shell. Rashami complies and eliminates Mahira from the task followed by Paras for putting their hand out.

Paras and Mahira defy Rashami’s decision but Bigg Boss intervenes and declares that Sanchalak’s decision would be considered final. Paras gets infuriated and pulls out Shehnaz and Arti out of the shell. Going a step further, he destroys his and Mahira’s shell in anger.

Bigg Boss again intervenes and announces that Paras and Mahira should stop their antics and should continue playing the game. While they are disqualified from the shell, they can still support or oppose the other two housemates inside the shell. The game resumes and Shehnaz and Arti take their positions.

Paras and Mahira decide to give Shehnaz the taste of her own medicine and stuff talcum powder in her shell. After bearing it for some time, both Shehnaz and Arti give up before the task ends.

Towards the end of the task, Bigg Boss announces, Paras, Mahira, Shehnaz and Arti are nominated for eviction this week.

