Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13 Day 136 Written Updates: Contestants Face Fiery Questions from Rajat Sharma

Rajat asks Rashami what was that one thing that Sidharth wanted to clarify before coming into the house. This leaves her speechless and she replies by saying that is very personal.

News18.com

Updated:February 12, 2020, 12:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13 Day 136 Written Updates: Contestants Face Fiery Questions from Rajat Sharma
Rajat asks Rashami what was that one thing that Sidharth wanted to clarify before coming into the house. This leaves her speechless and she replies by saying that is very personal.

The finale week witnesses a major change in the contestants’ morning routine. Where in the past the contestants began their day with fights in the kitchen, today the contestants are in a happy mood.

Much to the contestant’s surprise, they see a Kathghara set up in the living area and rightly assume that a grilling session by Rajat Sharma is on the cards. Rajat Sharma bombards the contestants with hitting questions and holds them accountable for certain incidents that have taken place in the house. The first one to face the wrath is Rashami Desai.

The first allegation is that Rashami is that she took a backseat post Arhaan’s eviction. He further adds that initially, she mentioned that about shocked to learn about Arhaan’s truth and then in the next 48 hours she proposed to him. He asks her whether it was a part of her plan? Rashami reacts by saying that she had no clue about Arhaan’s marriage and kid and she felt that she was emotionally used. He also takes a dig at Rashami’s relationship with Sidharth and digs deeper to ask her about their issues. Rashami says that she finds Sidharth to be a control freak and he always  taunts everyone.  He also asks what was that one thing that Sidharth wanted to clarify before coming into the house. This leaves her speechless and she replies by saying that is very personal.

Next up is Asim. Rajat Sharma blames him for not controlling his anger. He also questions him on his friendship with Sidharth whom he considered to be his brother. Asim justifies by saying that Sidharth provoked him a lot and he doesn’t listen to others and how he is turning a deaf ear to him as well. He adds that Asim is always seen gaining sympathy in the show. Paras is also questioned on why he went missing from the game. Was it because he surrounded himself with Sidharth? Rajat asks him that he raised questions about Shefali Jariwala and Asim’s relationship but he has no qualms about hugging Mahira all the time.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram