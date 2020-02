Bigg Boss 13 Day 138 Written Updates: Mahira Sharma Evicted, Arti and Sidharth Relive Their Journey

Bigg Boss season 13 has seen an exciting mix of both entertaining and nerve-racking moments that have enthralled audiences for more than 130 days. The nervousness builds among the contestants as actor Vicky Kaushal enters the house to not only spook out the contestants and but also announce a surprise elimination. He informs the housemates that it is time that one person out of Arti Singh, Shehnaz Gill and Mahira Sharma will end their journey today. The lights go off and the contestants are allotted numbers which they have to place a black cloth on a stand. Whichever contestant’s number Vicky will aim the light at will be eliminated.

After a long wait, Mahira is evicted from the house. The actress is seen sobbing hard and tells her friend and co-contestant Paras Chhabra that she doesn't want to leave the house. After her eviction, Bigg Boss 13 gets its top 6 contestants in Arti Singh, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra.

After surviving through all the highs and lows, the top 6 contestants get a chance to relive their entire journey. The viewers have been an integral part of their journey and hence the showcase is done in the presence of the contestants’ fans and supporters. As Arti’s journey is projected, she gets emotional and thanks Bigg Boss for an exceptional experience. Tears stream down her cheeks when she sees herself ‘Independent Aarti’ being flashed onto the screen.

It was now time for the contestant who is bestowed with the title of 'Badshaah' of the Bigg Boss house, Sidharth. Sidharth gets emotional as he watches his journey and relives every moment. From his fights with Rashami and Paras to his brotherly bond with Asim brings tears in his eyes. Upon seeing his moments with Shehnaz, a wide smile forms on Sidharth’s face.

