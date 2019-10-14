Bigg Boss 13 Day 14 Written Update: Salman Khan Eliminates Koena Mitra on Weekend Ka Vaar

This weekend, the audience was in for a shocker as two contestants had to face elimination after Daljiet Kaur was evicted on Saturday. On Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar, the contestants were finding it hard to see the forthcoming elimination and were grappling with the truth and anticipating the next one.

Weekend's episode turned out to be a myth-buster that showed the locked-in contestants the mirror. A reality check was given by host Salman announces with the second round of ‘Galat Fehmi ka Gubbara.' Shocking revelations come to the forefront as most housemates claim to have a problem with Sidharth Shukla's behaviour. Koena Mitra is targeted too for her rude and arrogant approach. Shukla was the first one to lose all his balloons, while Koena was second.

Always choosing to support the truth, Salman Khan takes this opportunity and clarifies the format of the show especially to Koena Mitra as she misunderstands Shehnaz’s actions. Later, Devoleena and Koena get into a verbal fight while discussing Koena’s behaviour during the Rani No.1 task. The full-blown argument settles down amidst a lot of chaos. To soothe the tense vibe, Sunil Grover and Harsh Limbachiyaa the members of ‘Sunny Leone Arkestra’ enter the house brightening the day and bringing some much-needed smiles. They entertain the contestants with some magic tricks. Later, to everyone's surprise, Nawazuddin Siddiqui enters as a special guest and also judges the contestants for a talent show in exchange for some gratification.

Bidding goodbye, Nawazuddin joins Salman Khan on the stage for a special tete a tete and to speak about his upcoming movie, Motichoor Chaknachoor. Salman Khan praises Nawazuddin and Athiya for their acting skills and command on the dialect.

After Nawzuddin exits, another task takes over, where the contestants need to showcase the majority as one of them is subjected to brutal questions. Agreement or disagreement, the majority will win. Since weekend ka vaar comes with extra power for one contestant, this time Salman chooses, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai for the task. Two timer bombs are tied to their midriff and each contestant has to cut the wire of that person they wish to save with adequate reasoning.

It ended in a tie and Devoleena was the tiebreaker. Rashami won the power card and as her power Siddharth Shukla was Rashami’s servant in the house but the actress refused to take any of his services.

By the end of the episode, Koena Mitra was eliminated from the show.

Also, former contestant Priyank Sharma entered the house and plays another interesting task where the contestants have to select a target for the next week. In the middle of the task Paras and Abu get into a fight as Paras accuses him of being manipulative and biased. Arti targets Shefali Bagga, saying the day Siddhartha Dey leaves, she has her replacement in Paras for support.

