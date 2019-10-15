Bigg Boss 13 Day 15 Written Updates: Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma Nominated for Eviction

After double eliminations the previous week, where Koena Mitra and Daljiet Kaur were evicted, the contestants are gearing up for a fresh new start. While the dynamics inside the house seems to be changing with each passing day, the housemates are striving to stay away from the nominations.

Day 15 of Bigg Boss 13 begins with disagreements, fights and strategies being planned in order to survive. Being the ‘queen’ of the house, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, finds herself caught in a very tough spot. She is responsible for realigning the house duties among the contestants and the housemates don’t seem to be very happy with the change. Known for being a thorough entertainer in the house, Shehnaz Gill becomes the mood changer and a crash course on English speaking begins inside the house where Siddharth Dey gives her some complex Hindi sentences to translate into English.

Further, Shefali Bagga subtly taunts Rashami Desai for serving uncooked rotis and Rashami instigates her to be able to show everyone her true evil side. Stirring a whirlpool of accusations, complaints, highlighting various problems and inflamed egos, the day takes a major turn as Bigg Boss announces the nomination task for the girls called ‘BB Bank.’

For this task two teams were divided with 3 girls each and the teams are given safes to be protected, while the boys are the custodians of the money. The girls have to pull strings, steal and convince the boys to the best of their abilities and try to collect maximum notes to fill up their safes.

Team A had Rashami, Mahira Sharma and Devoleena and Team B had Aarti Singh, Shehnaz and Shefali. Some, divided by motives and the others stand united by connections, the boys and girls strategize together with their favourites to win the task.

Sidharth Shukla, a true player tries his best to manipulate Asim Riaz, Abu Malik and Siddharth Dey. Suddenly, just when Sidharth Shukla thought that apart from Paras Chhabra all the other boys are in his favour to make his favourite Team B win, Asim and Siddharth Dey change their stance and disagree with his strategy.

Shefali is taken aback by Siddharth Dey’s decision of not giving the entire stack of notes to her. Taking advantage of the situation, Shehnaz and Aarti try to manipulate Shefali against Siddharth Dey. The writer tries to explain himself but all goes in vain. When Bigg Boss announces that the last 15 minutes are left for the task to end, Rashami and Devoleena come up with a strategy to go beyond and break the opponent's safe with a dumble. Devoleena and Shefali engage in a tussle, But eventually, the actress to drop the idea of breaking the safe.

Team B wins the task and becomes immune to the nominations whereas, Team A's Rashami and Mahira are nominated. Devoleena is safe because she is the Queen of the house.

Post the nominations, Rashami breaks down for being nominated three times consecutively and requests Abu to not mention that she'll be safe because she is famous. When Abu talks about the same to Sidharth Shukla and Asim, the former says that the actress cries every time she needs something to be done.

Dealing with egos, stealing information, a major change in the dynamics and clear groupsim has set the mood in the Bigg Boss house. How will things change as the contestants move a week closer to the finale of four weeks?

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.