Bigg Boss 13 claimed to be fast track season and abiding by the same, the reality show had its very first nomination on day two.

Yes, the contestants were introduced to the nomination for eviction on the very second episode. In a surprise task, Bigg Boss asked the female contestants to hand over their heart cushions to either Siddharth Shukla, Abu Malik or Paras Chhabra based on their strongest connection with any one of them. Siddhartha Dey and Asim Riaz could not participate further, as the two were given black hearts by Maalikn Ameesha Patel earlier in the last episode.

While Rashami Desai, Shefali Bagga, Mahira Sharma, Dalljiet Kaur and Koena Mitra gave their hearts to Paras, Aarti and Devoleena gave theirs to Sidharth Shukla and it was only Shehnaaz who gave hers to Abu Malik.

The male participants who had multiple hearts have to choose one female participant for saving and the rest will be nominated. Following the same, Sidharth chooses Aarti, nominating Devoleena, whereas Paras nominated Koena, Shefali, Rashami, Dalljiet and saved Mahira.

By the end of the task, Siddhartha Dey, Asim Riaz, Devoleena, Rashami, Shefali, Koena and Dalljiett were nominated for eviction. Post the task, Paras and Shefali had an argument as Paras called her out for being over-emotional.

Later in the day, Aarti and Paras suggest that Rashami should talk to Sidharth Shukla and solve their differences. Also, Siddharth Shukla and Siddhartha Dey had an argument over food during lunch.

Paras and Asim continued their fight on day two as well but this time over rations. Later, in the gym area, Shehnaaz, Paras, Mahira and Asim were seen talking about shedding calories with exercise. Paras makes an unpleasant comment at Shehnaz saying one loses 800 calories with a kiss and offers to help her by same. Later, Shahnaz is seen discussing the probability of a relationship with Paras and how if te happens it will be for keeps.

Koena further asks Shehnaz and Paras to take up the charge of ration as they were assigned with its duty. While Shehnaz admits to not completely understand the ration duty on consistent pressure by housemates to take it seriously she ends up in tears.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.