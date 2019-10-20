Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13 Day 20 Written Update: Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz Declared Safe

From nominated contestants Paras Chhabra, Siddhartha Dey and Abu Malik two contestants will have to leave the house.

Updated:October 20, 2019, 11:55 AM IST
The weekend is here and it's time for host Salman Khan to round up public opinions and give the contestants a reality check. While the contestants are getting ready to meet their favourite host, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar make a surprise visit to the house to promote their upcoming movie Saand Ki Aankh.

After taking a tour of the house, Taapsee and Bhumi introduce the contestant with another new member of the house, the ‘sand’ which accompanied them inside today.

Taapsee and Bhumi ask the contestant to buckle up for a fun task called ‘Saand ki Laat'. For this task, each contestant has to take a name of another contestant who they think have to get on the rodeo bull and hope to see them fall off it.

This act takes a very funny turn when Siddhartha Dey chooses Shefali to fall in love from the top of the bull. On the other hand, Paras chooses Abu for talking nonstop in front of the guests.

Some misunderstandings also get clarified when Rashami tells Aarti that she should not play under anyone’s influence. Abu, Paras and Sidharth Shukla are the ones who get the most number of ‘Saand ki Laat’.

Meanwhile, six contestants were nominated for eviction this week, from which Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz have been announced safe by host Salman Khan. On the other hand, Paras Chhabra, Siddhartha Dey and Abu Malik remain in danger zone.

