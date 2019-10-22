Taking away the Monday blues, Salman Khan begins the Somvaar Ka Vaar. This time around, he gives the contestants a surprise as the audience dedicate a dance performance on 'Zingaat' to them just to make them understand that they need to replicate the same energy in their wake-up songs as well.

Instead of cracking a whip, Salman 'whips up' a whirlwind of emotions inside the house through an interesting game. The contestants have to cross out the name that they feel has not been able to strike a connect with the audience. Furthermore, the contestants are put in a tough spot as they are asked to guess which person made a statement about them by spraying on their faces. Some of the explosive revelations come to the fore giving rise to multiple fights.

A dollhouse is then introduced wherein the boys have to pick up a doll named after a girl contestant they don't think deserves to be in the finale and drop it into a bucket. While Siddharth Dey picked Shehnaz Gill’s doll, Sidharth Shukla chose Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz dumped Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s puppet. Paras Chhabra went for Arti Singh, whereas Abu Malik named Rashami Desai. As a result, Shefali Bagga won the game gets the power card. She is powered to free one housemate of their duties and she names Shehnaz, who was freed of all duties.

Soon after, the team of the movie Made in China, Mouni Roy, Rajkumar Rai, and Boman Irani grace the stage and interacts with the contestants through my tv. They ask the housemates to convince the audience to buy different products named after them. From Shehnaz Laal Mirch, Paras washing powder to Shefali bed sheets, the contestant pulls out all the strings to sell it with utmost conviction. The fun factor is levelled up as Mouni Roy challenges Salman Khan, Raj Kumar Rao, and Boman Irani to do the ‘Odhni Challenge’ and the boys trio display their quirky antics to win it.

As the episode came to a close, Salman Khan announces the name of the evicted contestants albeit with a twist leaving everyone bewildered. Announcing Paras safe, as a twist, only one contestant is evicted this week and the eviction will be decided by girls. Most of the girls named Abu Malik and hence he was evicted.

Later in the episode, Paras is seen talking to Mahira, and tells her that he feels host Salman is picking on him. He said, “Mujhe seriously lag raha hai ye Salman sir ka kuch jyada hi chid chid chal raha hai. Itni problem hai to bahar nikal do. I don’t care.”

He later engages in a spat with Arti and the two end up questioning one's upbringing.

