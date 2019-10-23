Bigg Boss 13 Day 22 Written Update: Arti Singh, Asim Riaz Safe from Eviction, Rest are Nominated

3 weeks have gone by and the midseason finale of the season is soon approaching. The game is getting tougher and the tension inside the Bigg Boss house seems to be an all-time high. Affected by Salman Khan’s feedback the contestants put up a more positive outlook and dance with a lot of energy to the morning alarm.

Bigg Boss introduces nominations for the week and sends a big red rose that becomes a sweet poison for the contestants. It’s the nomination task and the housemates must celebrate ‘rose day’ to escape this much-dreaded process. The task gives the boys a chance to grab the rose and present it to the girl of their choice, the girl then has the power to nominate one boy of the house. But as twists have become synonymous with the game, only one girl will benefit from this task and get to escape the nominations.

In a bid to get the power, Paras and Asim rush to grab the rose and slip and fall in the bargain. While it's Rashami’s first time as a ‘sanchalak’, Aarti raises a complaint that leads to a fight between both the girls. Realizing the true face of the fellow mates the contestants have become even more alert about who is with them and who is playing against them.

In the three-round task, the rose is grabbed by Paras, Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. While Paras gives the rose to Mahira, who nominates Sidharth Shukla, the two other boys handover the rose to Arti. She nominates Paras and Siddharth Dey.

Paras, Siddharth Dey, Rashami Desai, Siddharth Shukla, Shefali Bagga, Devoleena Chatterjee, Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma were declared as nominated candidates for the week.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss steps in and makes Shefali responsible for bringing to light the true sides of 3 of the contestants by wearing her ‘Khabri’ avatar. She is asked to interview three celebs in the house, who she thinks are fake and reveal their true personality. She chooses, Rashami, Paras and Devoleena. She puts Rashami in a spot by asking her questions about her equation with Sidharth Shukla. The actress dodges the questions saying the time is up.

Next, she claims Paras is using Shehnaz and Mahira for the game. She tries to make him talk about his relationship outside the house, which results in an argument. Their fight gets ugly and Paras ends up accusing her of kissing Dey. Furious over it, Shefali removes her mic and asks Bigg Boss to call her in the confession room.

Lastly, she calls Devoleena and asks her to choose between Siddharth Shukla and Rashami. She picks Rashami.

