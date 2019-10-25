Conflicts, tension, accusations, rising tempers and a lot of drama takes place on day 24 of Bigg Boss 13. After an intense day one of the snakes and ladder task, the contestants are using all their might to redeem themselves from the nominations. But the second day brings the worst out of the contestants giving rise to multiple fights. The house has been divided into two parts increasing the tension. One group has Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Asim Riaz and Shehnaz Gill, while the other has Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Bagga and Siddharth Dey.

In the morning, a fight breaks out after Devoleena makes it very clear that she will now cook food only for her team members and not for anyone from the opponent team. Asim gets restless and starts making his own breakfast. Shehnaz intervenes and shifts the pans kept on the gas stove and in the bargain ends up dropping a pan filled with oil and mustard seeds on the ground. The verbal fight escalates and the two groups decide to cook separately going forward.

In the middle of the day, Bigg Boss resumes the snakes and ladder task for one last time. Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz and Asim re-group to strategize on how to play the second leg of the game. But in no time, the fight gets nasty again. Each group concentrates on destroying the ladders while protecting whatever they have managed to make. Shehnaz tries to instigate Siddhartha Dey by going near him and threatens to throw mud at him. But Siddharth gets aggressive and makes distasteful comments targeting her. Simultaneously, Asim gets aggressive towards Mahira and starts throwing chunks of mud at her. When the first dice roll happens Arti uses her power and decides to give a chance to Shehnaz and she gets on the sixth number on the scoreboard.

After Arti's unfair decision and Shehnaz constantly poking Dey, the latter is targetted by the housemates. Shehnaz breaks down and blows an attack at Shefali. Shefali too loses her cool and engages in a verbal and physical spat with Shehnaz and the latter ends up in tears.

The verbal attack takes full speed and things soon get out of control. Everyone tries to calm each other down, but Shefali couldn't take the insults she was subject to and in all her anger starts packing her bags. As the contestants get more agitated, Bigg Boss decides to put the task on hold, once again.

Will Shefali Bagga quiet the show? Will the contestants make peace with each other?

