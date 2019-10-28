Bigg Boss 13 Day 27 Written Update: Paras Asks Mahira to Compete with Shehnaz

After having their egos put to rest and their attitude brought in check by Salman Khan, it's time for the contestants to celebrate Diwali. The repercussions of the 'moodhas' raised on Saturday can be clearly seen in the house. For example, Mahira expresses her dislike towards Shehnaz and how she finds her very irritating. Paras, on the other hand, instigates Mahira to try and compete with Shehnaz.

Twisting the game further, Salman reveals that the entire house is nominated and they have one last chance to campaign for each other and attract more votes. The contestants have to tell the audience why they should vote for them and not their competitors. On one hand, we see Mahira claiming to be very entertaining while Devoleena doesn't seem to be very active. We see Shefali Bagga’s new side as she performs a rap to win the vote appeal from the audience. Once the appeal is done, the team of --The Khatra Show, Aditya Narayan, Harsh Limbachiyaa and Garvit Pareek along with YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja--take over the celebrations.

Further, the cast of The Khatra Show visits the house to lighten the mood through entertaining sessions and tasks. After sharing Diwali's warm greetings, Harsh and Aditya make Devoleena and Rashami perform on ‘Pinga’ song from the movie Bajirao Mastani. An Impressed Harsh asks Shehnaz to take over and entertain them with her recent song.

Further, we witness Shehnaz and Dhinchak Pooja having a face-off on their songs. Without any doubt the contestants thoroughly enjoyed the tasks given by Harsh Limbachiyaa and Aditya Narayan. When Salman Khan again meets them through Me-TV another fun task is played where they have to wear headgear with bulbs on it and each contestant has to tell whose ‘Dimaag Ki Batti’ should be switched on. Some allegations and some facts surface during the task, clearing a lot of misconceptions.

