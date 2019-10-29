Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13 Day 28 Written Updates: Sidharth Shukla Accuses Rashami of Flip-flopping

The entire house turned into a courtroom, with judge Farah Khan presiding over the proceedings. Read daily updates about 'Bigg Boss 13' below.

News18.com

Updated:October 29, 2019, 2:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bigg Boss 13 Day 28 Written Updates: Sidharth Shukla Accuses Rashami of Flip-flopping
The entire house turned into a courtroom, with judge Farah Khan presiding over the proceedings. Read daily updates about 'Bigg Boss 13' below.

Housemates are still recovering from the major lashing given to them by Salman Khan in Weekend Ka Vaar. Meanwhile, the contestants made use of their time trying to sort misunderstandings and create a positive atmosphere. Shehnaz and Rashami, have a conversation where she explains to Rashami why she lost her cool and how she gets provoked by Shefali. In another room, Devoleena is seen talking to Aarti, about how she looks like a follower and not a leader.

While contestants were busy with their daily routine, Bigg Boss announces the task for the day, BB Adalat. The entire house is turned into a courtroom, the contestants are divided into two teams namely, Shukla’s and Desai’s. Shukla’s have Shehnaz, Asim, Aarti and Devoleena whereas Desai’s have Mahira, Paras, Shefali and Siddhartha Dey. After each buzzer they have to present a case in front of the special judge and she will decide which case she will take up and solve. The contestants have to make sure that maximum cases are ruled in their favour. Popular director, choreographer and ex host of Bigg Boss, Farah Khan enters as the special judge and begins the hearing. Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are the lawyers for their individual teams.

There begins the series of accusations and defending. The first accusation is from Rashami’s team on Asim for being abusive over a petty matter like tea, both the parties dig out some mudda’s and are successful in proving that Asim was abusive. The second accusation is from Rashami’s team again Sidharth Shukla on how he gets very aggressive. Farah Khan gave a clear picture to Team Rashami that they gang up against Sidharth Shukla and make an issue out of any petty statement. Team Rashami refuses to agree and get a little offended on it.  To everyone's surprise and to prove a point Rashami also flips a mug kept on Farah’s desk to make her realise how they felt when Sidharth Shukla gets aggressive. Farah decides to give a fair verdict in favour of Sidharth Shukla. In the third case Shukla’s accuse Rashami Desai of being diplomatic and double sided. Farah also questions the unusual relationship between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai and on that note she decides to dismiss the case.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram