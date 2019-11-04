Bigg Boss 13 Day 35 Written Updates: Himanshi Khurana Asks Shehnaz to Apologise to Her Parents

Bigg Boss 13 had its midseason finale this weekend, where Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai and Shefali Bagga were eliminated from the show. Post their eviction six new wild card contestants entered the show, namely-- Arhaan Khan, Khesari Lal Yadav, Tehseen Ponnawala, Vikas Fhatak, Shefali Jariwala and Himanshi Khurana.

Things turned upside down, when Punjabi singer, actor and model Himanshi entered the BB House, Shehnaz, who made it to the mid season finale was outright baffled and created quite a ruckus seeing her. Their messy game started the moment Himanshi stepped in. While Shehnaz tried to talk to her and greet her, she ignored her and moved past Shehnaz.

This upsets Shehnaz and she starts screaming, crying and flailing her arms around trying to hit herself. at once, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh and other housemates were there to console her. Later when the two try to talk, Himanshi makes it clear that she doesn't want to bond with Shahnaz, given their past equation. Later, in front of the camera, Himanshi said she wants Shehnaz to apologise to her parents.

Came in another twist, when Bigg Boss asked the contestants in the house to name of the housemates, who they aren't happy to see. The majority took Arti Singh's name. As a twist, Arti was made the first captain of the season and with it, new captain's room was revealed. With the captain's privilege, Arti will be safe from this week's nominations and freedom from all house duties.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.