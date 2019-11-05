Bigg Boss 13 Day 36 Written Updates: Arhaan Lock Horns with Sidharth, Asim Over Nominations

With new contestants in Bigg Boss 13, the dynamics inside the BB House is changing rapidly. While Shehnaz Gill is drifting apart from Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Arti Singh, she is getting closer to Paras Chhabra again. Also, new housemates are not liking the group in the house. In all the chaos, Vikas Fhatak, popularly known as Hindustani Bhau is comic relief.

On day 36 of Bigg Boss 13, Bigg Boss announced the nominations task, wherein the contestants were standing inside bins and housemates had to empty trash bags on the contestants they want to nominate. While the old housemates had to nominate any two new wild card contestants and new had to choose from the old ones.

As per their votes, Bigg Boss announces Shefali Jariwala, Arhaan Khan, Tehseen Poonawala, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's names for nominations. Bigg Boss gives special power to Arti to save one contestant from nomination. She chooses Asim. During the nominations, Arhaan lock horns with Sidharth Shukla and Asim. He accuses Sidharth of making a group in the house and challenges him to play alone. He then calls Asim shadow of Sidharth, which miffs the actor.

During the day, Sidharth-Mahira and Paras-Arti engage in an argument over kitchen and ration duties.

Also, Himanshi and Shehnaz opened up about their controversy outside the house. Himanshi is seen discussing all her issues and controversy with Shehnaz in depth with Aarti, Asim and Shefali. As per her, Shehnaz insulted Himanshi over a social media app, called her a flop actress and made personal remarks about her family. She said that Shehnaz insulted her and made fun of her parents, Shehnaz said the otherwise. Himanshi's entry in the house has seemed to change Shehnaz's game plan as the latter appears disturbed.

Shehnaaz is seen sitting with Paras and discussing her next move in the house. She’s now on a mission to take anyone down who comes in her way. She even switches her teams. Going forward, Asim and Sidharth are seen discussing Shehnaaz’s behaviour and her patterns.

How will it change the course of the game in the coming days is yet to see.

