Bigg Boss 13 Day 36 Written Updates: Sidharth Shukla Aggressive Again, Fights with Mahira Sharma
On Tuesday, Bigg Boss 13 house fueled up with rage. temper and arguments between, Sidharth Shukla, Mahira Sharma, Arhaan Khan, Asim Riaz and Arti Singh.
On Tuesday, Bigg Boss 13 house fueled up with rage. temper and arguments. Right in the morning, getting on their daily chores a confusion creates amongst the housemates on their duties. As Mahira disagrees to make breakfast, she speaks to Aarti in a very unpleasant manner which leads to a spat between them. Pointing figures at each other for not performing the regular duties has become a pattern inside the house. This time around, Asim’s starts mocking others for not keeping the bathroom clean and criticizing him when he was the bathroom duty in charge Furthermore, Asim also gets into another argument with Arhaan over rotis but the fight gets uglier when Sidharth gets involved and takes the fight a notch higher when he and Arhaan come face to face. Arhaan says that Sidharth is always behind the ‘Bahus’ whereas he says that he is a ‘Saas’ equivalent.
Later in the day, Bigg Boss announces the first task called Bigg Boss transportation services. This the first captaincy task after the new contestants’ entry. The house is divided into two teams of Asim and Paras. Asim’s team included Sidharth, Aarti, Hindustani Bhau, Himanshi and Shefali. Paras’ team is Arhaan, Khesari, Tehseen, Mahira and Shehnaz. Asim and Paras are the sanchalaks of this task. When the task begins, both the teams have to collect stock from the godown in the garden area making sure that they pick up the maximum things. Both the teams have to stamp the stock picked by them with their team's stamp. When the second truck horn buzzer rings, both the teams have to load their stock in the truck and only one person is allowed to do so.
The task leads to unfortunate turn of events when both the teams get competitive and try to get maximum stock for their team. This leads to a lot of chaos and confusion between both the teams and the contestants get aggressive. Sidharth who is known to be the strongest in his team picks locks horns with his friends Asim and Arti by talking to them rudely.
During the task, he gets too aggressive and engages in a fight with Mahira over a sack that she has already set her hands on. Sidharth tries to pull the sack towards him that leads to a fight between them. She blames Sidharth for playing an aggressive game and purposely getting violent on her. Bigg Boss then reprimands Sidharth for losing his cool and punishes him.
Task ke josh mein aggressive hue @sidharth_shukla ko #BiggBoss ne di kadi sazaa!Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje.Anytime on @justvoot.@Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/FgEopraK31— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 5, 2019
Will Sidharth be ousted from the show?
