Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Bigg Boss 13 Day 37 Written Updates: Shehnaz, Sidharth Nominated as Punishment

Sidharth Shukla was nominated for 2 weeks for aggressive behaviour, Shehnaz too was punished for disobeying Bigg Boss.

November 7, 2019
The contestants up their game and buckle up with new strategies for the task. On day two of the transportation task, the second buzzer rings and the competition between the housemates increases as they decide to perform the task with great sportsmanship, come hail or storm. But to everyone’s shock post the second buzzer the task takes an ugly turn and gets violent when Sidharth Shukla gets a bit aggressive. Wrongdoings lead to punishments, one such action is taken against Sidharth Shukla too. He is nominated for two weeks by Bigg Boss.

Also, Shehnaz is nominated for a week, for not obeying Bigg Boss.

Some with heavy hearts and some with satisfaction, the contestants retire post an exhausting day. On day 37, contestants get ready to get on to their daily chores but the kitchen and rationing team are shocked to see the ‘Aata’ is very less in quantity. The missing ‘Aata’ turns into a heated argument between the contestants. Aarti blames Paras and Asim for not managing the ration well. This offends them and they try to explain to her that considering the quantity of the ‘Aata’ given was more this week and would suffice everyone, but they feel either someone has hidden or Bigg Boss has taken it back. This conversation leads to a tiff between Asim and Aarti who is seen supporting Paras on the issue. Asim says that she is wrong and there is a necessity to have a new captain on board. Aarti gets hurt as when she had an opportunity of saving one contestant from nominations, she decides to save Asim but now he is the one who is questioning her.

Later the Bigg Boss transportation task begins again. The contestants give a tough fight to each other and give their 100%. For the new game, Paras’ strategy comes as a turning point for their team. Paras wants to make Hindustani Bhau the next captain of the house. Hindustani Bhau, on the other hand, tries to question Shehnaz for teasing Himanshi. Shehnaz misunderstands and raises her voice which doesn’t end well.

Who will win the game and become the next captain?

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
