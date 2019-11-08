Bigg Boss 13 Day 38 Written Updates: Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee Return

Once again, the dynamics inside the house is changing. Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Arti Singh's group seem to be weakening. Aarti is not holding up well with her group mates and appears to be upset. Aarti tries to confront Asim and tells him that she felt bad when he questioned her captaincy. She also speaks her heart out to Shefali about being avoided by Sidharth. She reveals that she will now play the game alone now. On the other hand, Asim and Sidharth feel that Aarti is changing sides and is now more inclined towards Arhaan and Paras.

Meanwhile, after Sidharth was reprimanded for his behaviour by Bigg Boss by nominating him for two consecutive weeks, he's seen calmly standing by his teammates during the task. the third round of the transportation task begins and both the teams rush to the 'Godown’ to collect maximum stock for themselves. However, their over-enthusiasm results in everyone getting aggressive and Paras hurts his finger. Paras is quick to blame Sidharth for this mishap.

Come dinnertime, the conversation around food begins. Having decided, mutually that khichdi will be made for dinner, Himanshi, suddenly refuses to cook as she hasn't cooked the dish before. Hindustani Bhau comes to her rescue and gets everyone to agree to eat roti -sabji. A stubborn Himanshi, takes it upon herself to learn to cook khichdi but her displeasure does not go down well with the housemates as they expect a full meal to be cooked.

New surprises are in for the housemates but not everyone likes it. In the afternoon the doorbell of the house rings and the whole house gathers outside and wait in anticipation as Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee re-enter the house. Clearly not happy to see them, Sidharth walks away while Paras and Mahira jump with joy.

With Rashami and Devoleena, how will the game change from here on?

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.