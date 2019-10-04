For the season’s first-ever luxury budget task, Bigg Boss house was turned into a hospital and the contestants became doctors and patients. What followed was an uproar inside the house. While new relationships are beginning to take shape, there are also old ones being rekindled. The first day of luxury budget task saw Shefali, Dalljiet, Shehnaz, Paras, and team carry forward the proceedings of the hospital task and play the roles of the doctor. Shefali created quite a stir on social media as she was slammed for going too personal for a game.

On the second the day of the task, the teams swapped their places and it was time for the patients to undergo role reversal and continue the task.

Early in the morning, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai along with other housemates provoked Asim to help Shefali in her work out. Asim readily agrees and advises her to work on her posture, thus striking a conversation.

Soon the task for the day was announced and teams started making their strategies. During their discussion, Sidharth Shukla and Koena express their disappointment in Asim for not performing the previous day and giving up without trying.

Aarti and Asim are chosen to treat Shefali and Paras for a hearing disorder. While the doctors put in best efforts to score some points, they give up after hurling taunts and accusations at Shefali and Paras. For the second round, Sidharth Shukla and Koena treat Shehnaz and Mahira for a skin disease. Shehnaaz and Mahira perform exceptionally well and don't give up on their seats.

Post the task, a major fight breaks out between Shefali and Sidharth Shukla and they end up name-calling and mudslinging each other. Aarti and Koena try to control the situation and ask Sidharth to back off.

Shefali’s fight with the contestants simmers further and gets uglier as Bigg Boss asks the contestants to unanimously elect the queen of the house. Everyone else agrees to name Devoleena as the Queen of the House, but Shefali refuses to budge and nominates herself for the title. Failing to reach a conclusion, the task is cancelled and no one takes up the title.

This turned everybody against Shefali, on hearing about the task cancellation, she tries to agree to Devoleena's name for the title but it goes vain.

The game seems to be intensifying in the very first week with seven contestants nominated for eviction, the housemates are adopting all possible strategies to stay in the house.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.