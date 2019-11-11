Bigg Boss 13 Day 41 Written Updates: Salman Welcomes Vishal as New Wild Card Contestant on Weekend Ka Vaar
Vishal Aditya Singh, who recently participated in Nach Baliye 9, joined Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 as a new wild card contestant.
Image courtesy: Colors TV
After addressing the various ‘Muddas’ of the house on Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan gave the contestants a breather on Sunday. Hindustani Bhau who is winning everyone’s heart within no time inside the house enjoys a fun banter with Salman as he asks him about the various home remedies he has been giving the housemates for a few problems.
This Weekend the Shower Task is done in pairs and Salman chooses pairs who share the strongest bond to take up the task together in order to test the strength of their connection and compatibility. The pairs who face the brunt together are Sidharth and Asim, Devoleena and Rashami, Paras and Mahira and Shehnaz and Hindustani Bhau.
Shower Task mein aaya ek twist, par fun ho gaya hain double!Dekhiye kaun jeetega yeh game on #WeekendKaVaar, tonight at 9 PM!Anytime on @justvoot. @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #BiggBoss #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/TfpEL51RPS— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 10, 2019
Furthermore, Salman welcomes Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra onto the stage to promote their upcoming film Marjaavaan. In order to give them a 'taste' of the show, Salman decides to play a small game with them. He calls for a Pani Puri setup; while Ritiesh has to eat a Pani Puri and sing a song while, Sidharth has to guess. The game turns out to be a laughter riot and a delightful watch.
The actors further go inside the house to conduct a few interesting tasks which helps them to vent out their frustration over others. Post a serious task, Riteish and Sidharth divide the housemates into two teams, Team Ritesh and Team Sidharth. The contestants selected by Riteish and Sidharth have to play ‘The Dog and The Bone’ game to be able to win the luxury grocery items kept in between. Riteish's team of Paras, Sidharth, Asim, Shehnaz and Devoleena win the task.
.@Riteishd aur @SidMalhotra ne diya gharwalon ko ek mauka apni bhadaas nikalne ka, toh unhone bhi kiye jam kar teekhe vaar! Dekhiye yeh spicy fight on #WeekendKaVaar, tonight at 9 PM!@BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_India #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #BiggBoss #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/jkVONucYEE— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 10, 2019
Another shocker came for the contestants with a new wildcard entry. Post Vishal Aditya Singh’s performance, Salman welcomes him on stage. Questioning him on his strategy and game for the show, Salman plays a small rapid fire with him before sending him inside the house. Soon after, Salman engages the housemates in 'galat faimi ke gubbare’ leading to a lot of fireworks. Drawing a closure to the episode, Salman introduces Vishal to the housemates as the new wild card, who joins the contestants and plays the task giving a reality check to the housemates.
Aaj raat milega har sawaal ka jawab, @BeingSalmanKhan aur @VishalSingh713 dono se! Batayenge Bhai bohot kuch, toh don’t forget to watch #WeekendKaVaar, tonight at 9 PM!Anytime on @justvoot. @Vivo_India #BB13 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/WzSWKWLfKn— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 10, 2019
Vishal was recently seen in celeb dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9, where he participated with his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BCCI Plans Significant Changes to Key Lodha Reforms at AGM on December 1
- WhatsApp Rivals Signal or Telegram Can Also be Hacked And You Should be Worried
- IAF Abhinandan Varthaman's Mannequin Displayed with Tea Cup at Pakistan Air Force War Museum
- Real Bala Akshay Kumar Passes on the Crown to Ayushmann Khurrana, Calls Him Winner
- Akshay Kumar Plays a Stylish Spy in Bell Bottom, See His First Look