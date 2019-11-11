Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13 Day 41 Written Updates: Salman Welcomes Vishal as New Wild Card Contestant on Weekend Ka Vaar

Vishal Aditya Singh, who recently participated in Nach Baliye 9, joined Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 as a new wild card contestant.

News18.com

Updated:November 11, 2019, 10:23 AM IST
Bigg Boss 13 Day 41 Written Updates: Salman Welcomes Vishal as New Wild Card Contestant on Weekend Ka Vaar
After addressing the various ‘Muddas’ of the house on Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan gave the contestants a breather on Sunday. Hindustani Bhau who is winning everyone’s heart within no time inside the house enjoys a fun banter with Salman as he asks him about the various home remedies he has been giving the housemates for a few problems.

This Weekend the Shower Task is done in pairs and Salman chooses pairs who share the strongest bond to take up the task together in order to test the strength of their connection and compatibility. The pairs who face the brunt together are Sidharth and Asim, Devoleena and Rashami, Paras and Mahira and Shehnaz and Hindustani Bhau.

Furthermore, Salman welcomes Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra onto the stage to promote their upcoming film Marjaavaan. In order to give them a 'taste' of the show, Salman decides to play a small game with them. He calls for a Pani Puri setup; while Ritiesh has to eat a Pani Puri and sing a song while, Sidharth has to guess. The game turns out to be a laughter riot and a delightful watch.

The actors further go inside the house to conduct a few interesting tasks which helps them to vent out their frustration over others. Post a serious task, Riteish and Sidharth divide the housemates into two teams, Team Ritesh and Team Sidharth. The contestants selected by Riteish and Sidharth have to play ‘The Dog and The Bone’ game to be able to win the luxury grocery items kept in between. Riteish's team of Paras, Sidharth, Asim, Shehnaz and Devoleena win the task.

Another shocker came for the contestants with a new wildcard entry. Post Vishal Aditya Singh’s performance, Salman welcomes him on stage. Questioning him on his strategy and game for the show, Salman plays a small rapid fire with him before sending him inside the house. Soon after, Salman engages the housemates in 'galat faimi ke gubbare’ leading to a lot of fireworks. Drawing a closure to the episode, Salman introduces Vishal to the housemates as the new wild card, who joins the contestants and plays the task giving a reality check to the housemates.

Vishal was recently seen in celeb dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9, where he participated with his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli.

