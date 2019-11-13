Bigg Boss 13 Day 43 Written Update: Arti-Vishal's Fun Wedding Inside House Leave Contestants in Splits

With all the chaos inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, new contestants are bringing in humour and fun. While the previous weeks have seen only banters and aggressive strategies of the contestants, day 43 was a breather. With Vishal Aditya Singh's wild card entry on Sunday, equations inside the house are changing again.

Housemates are trying their best to get Arti Singh and Vishal together, so much so that all the housemates decide to take it to the next level albeit in a fun manner. As Vishal helps out in the kitchen, Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau persuades Arti to go and talk to him and share her feelings. Shehnaz Gill immediately makes a startling revelation and speaks about Arti’s secret wish, hoping to help them to form a bond. Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaz, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala arrange a fun wedding of the two inside the house, leaving all the contestants in splits. It becomes a rare sight wherein all the housemates get together to direct a romantic scene while Vishal and Aarti play bride and groom. Both Vishal and Arti take it in a fun and healthy spirit and play along with the housemates.

However, the fun doesn't last long. After Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz's call a truce and bury their differences, they seem to have become a major point of discussion inside the house. While a few are happy that Sidharth and Shehnaaz have re-connected, most house-mates are still wondering what is Shehnaz's motive behind it.

With duties always being a major concern, once again a major fight erupts as Shefali is questioned for being biased towards allotments of the house duties. Vishal tells Shefali that while a few housemates are extremely loaded with work others have an easy day. Shefali tries to justify her decision and tries to change things to change the situation. However, this upsets Sidharth and Asim. Kesari Lal Yadav too engages in an argument with Sidharth over house duties.

Asim expresses that Arti has been constantly instigating Shefali to get him to clean the bedroom. He losses calm and asks her to back off and not interfere. Unfortunately, Sidharth, to calm things down, gets into a fight with Asim. He, on the other hand, criticises Sidharth for patching up with Shehnaz after all that she has said and done to hurt them, while creating a major rift between one of the strongest bonds shared in the Bigg Boss house.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is also upset with Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma for not supporting her claims of Arti being a biased captain.

Later, Bigg Boss announced the captaincy task and the contestants start strategising their games. Who will be the new captain of the house and will Sidharth and Shehnaz's friendship create a rift between Asim and Sidharth? We'll find in the coming week.

