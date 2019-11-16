Bigg Boss 13 Day 46 Written Updates: Sidharth-Devoleena's Fight Takes Romantic Turn
Bigg Boss 13 has got some loudmouths. Constant nagging, arguments and fights are a common thing here. But Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sidharth Shukla have found new ways to keep their scuffle going. Thir fights have taken a romantic turn as both of them have some sugar-coated taunts for each other.
With a sudden change of heart and mind, the developing fondness and chemistry between Sidharth and Devoleena has become the talk of the house. Devoleena and Sidharth are caught enacting a romantic scene, that required them to look into each other’s eyes without blinking. Taking this friendship a notch further, Devoleena also offers to help Shukla wash off the paint from his hand, much to the surprise of everyone around. Waking up on a happy note, Bigg Boss plays the song ‘Dil Dance Maare’. It comes as a surprise for everyone when Sidharth enters the kitchen to wash the vessels. The housemates notice a subtle change in Sidharth’s behaviour which all of them are beginning to like.
Ghar ke do virodhi sadasya @Devoleena_23 aur @sidharth_shukla mein hone lagi hai aankh micholi! 👀Dekhiye inhe aaj raat 10:30 baje.Anytime on @justvoot @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/W0TELRbjzp— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 15, 2019
The housemates are still pinning their hopes on winning the luxury budget task after underperforming in the previous tasks. While the contestants try to play the game fairly, Shehnaz and Asim decide otherwise and destroy the opposing team’s game. Shehnaz sneaks into her opponents’ territory and tears their papers initiating a war. Agitated by this move, Vishal and Arhaan start breaking frames of their opposition team. Every task they are given eventually leads to a fight. Unfortunately, once again, a major conflict ensues as the housemates are asked to choose luxury budget items. The house is thus divided when it comes to the selection between ‘aata’ or ‘chicken’. They choose aata.
Gharwale phir hue aggressive, iss baar hai @vishalsingh713 aur #ArhaanKhan ki galti. Kya poore ghar ko milegi iski sazaa? Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje on #BiggBoss13!Anytime on @justvoot@vivo_india @AmlaDaburIndia @bharatpeindia @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/9PmPIInDKf— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 15, 2019
As the week comes to an end, it’s time to punish the two most disobedient contestants and send them to jail. Bigg Boss announces the nominations and asks the contestants to unanimously take names of 2 contestants who they feel should be put behind bars. After a lot of discussion and disagreements with the majority's decision Mahira and Paras get locked up in jail. Later, Bigg Boss gives a special task to Hindustani Bhau wherein he has to make a video in his style and talk about three people in the house. Here, Hindustani Bhau targets Paras, Mahira and Shehnaz. The comments made on Mahira doesn’t go down well with her. Bhau reveals that Paras too has teased her in front of him and has talked about her in this manner. This hurts Mahira deeply and she gets into a heated argument with Paras which creates a rift between them.
#HindustaniBhau se #BiggBoss ne banwaye ghar ke current dynamics par kuch interesting videos!Dekhiye uss par #MahiraSharma ka reaction aaj raat 10:30 baje.Anytime on @justvoot @vivo_india @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/qst4LyqMIU— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 15, 2019
Later in the day, Bigg Boss announces the Garnier Men Acno fight task for the boys. The boys were divided into three teams Sidharth- Asim, Hindustani Bhau -Vishal and Arhaan - Khesari. They are asked to race overcoming the hurdles that come their way. The winners win a special hamper from Garnier.
