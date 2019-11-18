Bigg Boss 13 Day 48 Written Updates: Rashami Desai Breaks Down After Arhaan Khan's Eviction

On Sunday, Arhaan Khan was evicted by Salman Khan from Bigg Boss 13 as he was least voted contestant among the nominated ones. Arhaan was a wild card entrant and his journey lasted only two weeks in the house. In the house, he was close to Rashami Desai, who's also his friend outside the house. Seeing him leave the Bigg Boss house, Rashami breaks down and locks herself in the washroom.

This Weekend ka Vaar, Salman was joined by the team of Pagalpanti. Anil Kapoor and Pulkit Samrat went inside the house to interact with the contestants, while Urvashi Rautela and Kirti Kharbanda joined them on the stage.

Salman makes Anil Kapoor meet the contestants through Me TV and introduces them while explaining their unique characteristics. When he introduces Shehnaz as Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif, he also says that Himanshi is the Punjab Ki Aishwarya Rai. Adding to the list of her admirers, Anil Kapoor tells Salman that he finds Shehnaz very cute and entertaining. Salman then goes on to refer Rashami as Meena Kumari of the show as he feels she's a tragedy queen.

Later, to amp up the entertainment, Pulkit Samrat joins in and they decide to pay a visit to the contestants inside the house. Anil Kapoor and Pulkit Samrat play a game with the housemates where they have to mention one name who they think is ‘bakwas’ and give them a neckpiece made with ripe banana. Asim says that he finds Mahira Bakwas as she meddles in everyone's matter while Arhaan says that Aarti is confused and hence according to him, she's a bakwas contestant. On the other hand, Paras is the only contestant who gets 4 bananas and is elected as the most bakwas contestant by the other housemates. Anil Kapoor and Pulkit wish the contestants good luck and join Salman Khan back on stage along with their Pagalpanti costars.

Urvashi Rautela and Kriti Kharbanda enter carrying two large tiffin boxes filled with Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor's favourite delicacies. The two inform Salman and Anil that they can eat their favourite cuisine albeit there is a twist of Pagalpanti. Both Anil and Salman have been close friends for a long time, and hence they have to answer questions about each other and reveal a few best-kept secrets.

After their exit, Salman makes the contestants play a game wherein he asks the girls to select one boy as their partner and answer a few questions with either yes or no. If the answer is no, they have to wax a leg of their male partner. While Mahira's answers prove as a pain point for Bhau and he ends up getting his leg waxed. On the other hand, Devoleena takes full advantage and waxes Shukla's hand while Salman also teases the newest couple in the house.

