Bigg Boss 13 Day 5 Written Updates: Girls Take Revenge on Boys by Nominating Them in New Task
Bigg Boss asked the contestants to gather around in an area and brought in a major twist in the nomination procedure. The girls now get an opportunity to nominate the boys. Read below to find out more.
Image courtesy Twitter
For the contestants, the first week inside the Bigg Boss house has been a tumultuous ride with many connections being formed and many broken. After a strenuous luxury budget task, the housemates are looking for some relief, but a googly thrown at them by Bigg Boss changes the atmosphere of the house.
Following the fierce battle that ensued over the queen’s title, the housemates were up for another challenge on day five. The contestants begin their day with a discussion about how Shefali's disagreement led to the cancellation of this week's Queen.
Meanwhile, Rashami and Sidharth Shukla’s relationship seems to have turned a new leaf as they indulge in a fun banter over household chores.
Kitchen partners aur #BFFs @TheRashamiDesai aur @sidharth_shukla mein pakne lagi hai romance ki khichdi!Dekhna na bhoolein #BiggBoss13 aaj raat 10:30 baje.Anytime on @justvoot@Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/9B0Jg48BKp— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 4, 2019
Soon after, Mahira and Shehnaaz get into a heated conversation over Paras. So much so, that Shehnaaz pulls him into the conversation and asks him to make a choice between them.
Dosti ya kuch aur? #ParasChhabra ke liye #ShehnaazGill par kyu uthaayi #MahiraSharma ne ungli? Dekhiye aaj raat #BiggBoss13 raat 10:30 baje.Anytime on @justvoot.@Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/kEcUtjBnx8— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 4, 2019
Devoleena and Siddhartha Dey too get into a spat after the latter makes a sharp comment over actors making a choice of participating in Bigg Boss because of lack of work. Devoleena counters Siddhartha’s comments and gets back at him, which further escalates their arguments.
Support karne wali @TheRashamiDesai par hi bhadak gaye #SiddharthDey!Dekhiye kyon, aaj raat #BiggBoss13 mein 10:30 baje. Anytime on @justvoot @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/YMwIsCAQwU— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 4, 2019
As the day progresses, Bigg Boss asks the contestants to gather in the garden area. Bringing in a major twist in the nomination procedure, the girls now get an opportunity to nominate the boys. Getting as shrewd and direct as one can imagine, the girls hand over a black ring to the boy they no longer want to see inside the house. Fueled by accusations and disagreements, the nominations intensify.
Dil tod ke jin ladko ne kiya tha ladkiyon ko nominate, aaj unhi ko milenge black rings!Watch #BiggBoss13 tonight at 10:30 PM.Anytime on @justvoot.@Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/PQInQOk1kJ— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 4, 2019
What lies ahead for the Bigg Boss contestants as the first week wraps up?
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga, Devoleena Bhattcharjee's Fight Gets Ugly
- Shepherd Lip-syncing 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Song Brings Cheer on Internet
- Bose Puts The Sleepbuds to Bed Citing Battery Issues, But I’m Glad I Slept With Them
- This MBA Couple Sells Street Food Every Morning in Mumbai, Here's Why
- GoPro Hero 8 Black And GoPro Max Action Cameras Are All About Versatility