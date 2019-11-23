Bigg Boss 13 Day 53 Written Updates: Shefali Chooses Himanshi as New Captain of the House

Bigg Boss changes the game for Paras and team as he announces that since the winning team was not able to come to a conclusion, the losing team - Sidharth's team gets a chance to choose two contestants as the contenders for captaincy. It was initially decided that Asim and Himanshi will be opposite each other but Paras and group instigate Sidharth to take a stand and be one of the contenders for captaincy. Bigg Boss announces the captaincy task wherein the elected housemates have to hold four sides and one contestant who is able to hold on till end will become the captain of the house. The participants can't change hands, leave the frame or take any washroom breaks or they will be disqualified. Shefali is the sanchalak of the task.

As the task begins, Shehnaz requests to go to the washroom. The opposite group raises an objection which disqualifies her from the task. Later even Bhau gets disqualified as he loses his grip to change the manner in which he is holding it. Now the competition is between Himanshi and Sidharth. The rules of the task mention that there should not be any pulling, snatching or pushing so Sidharth Shukla uses various tricks and wins the task, but the final call stays with Shefali to announce who’s won the captainship.

The housemates disapprove Shefali’s decision and disapprove of the captain of the house. In the middle of the task, Himanshi even gets violent and pushes Shehnaz. The situation gets out of control and Bigg Boss intervenes. The situation settles down after a while but housemates still refuse to accept the new captain. The captain even tries to delegate duties but the housemates take to an andolan.

In the middle, another fight breaks out between Rashami and Shehnaz when Devoleena provokes Rashami to tell Shehnaz about the designer clothes she borrowed during the weekend. Rashami says that Shehnaz is thankless and is not loyal to anyone. She also indirectly points fingers at her character. This angers Shehnaz who in turn coaxes Rashami to spill out some secrets of her that she has been claiming to know. Rashami later agrees that whatever she said on Shehnaz’s character was just a joke and didn't mean anything. This upsets Devoleena who tells Rashami to complete the topic and not back out from saying something that she knows. Late in the evening, Bigg Boss announces a task where they have to choose the weakest contestant who has the least contribution in the house.

What will this task lead to? Will Shehnaz and Rashami’s friendship turn into animosity?

