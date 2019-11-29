Bigg Boss 13 Day 57 Written Updates: Rashami Desai, Shehnaz Gill Lock Horns During Task

The newly-elected captain, Sidharth Shukla allocates duties and ensures that everyone is doing their respective jobs. However, Mahira immediately complaints about Asim’s inefficiency in handling the rationing of the house. This agitates Asim and he snaps at her while Paras supports Mahira. Making the birthday a special one for Himanshi, Asim makes a heart shaped sugar paratha for her with the help of Rashami.

Up next, the luxury budget task is announced and the house is divided into two teams. Team A consists of Sidharth, Paras, Mahira, Shehnaz, Aarti and Devoleena and Team B has Asim, Vishal, Shefali, Bhau, Himanshi and Rashami. They need to fill and complete the word LUXURY BUDGET with the given alphabets. Only two members from each team are allowed to collect the letters while the other two members have to guard the placement area. The boys decide to front this and, Sidharth-Paras and Vishal-Asim eagerly wait for the alphabets to be drop down from the slide. In anticipation, the pairs clash and push each other. The first set of alphabets drop down, but the boys get violent and aggressive try to snatch the letters from each other. Amidst all this, Asim and Sidharth also bruise their hands.

Meanwhile, during the task, Hindustani Bhai tickles Shehnaz Gill to gain an alphabet. Miffed with him, Shehnaz asks Hindutani Bhau not to touch her inappropriately. To this, Rashami and Shefali retaliate saying that his intentions were not wrong.

Violence increases as each team aim to win the task and claim the luxury items. Asim and Shefali swap places as she tries hard to get the alphabet cut-out from Paras’ grip. Paras, on the other hand accuses her of pinching him and playing the woman card. Shefali retaliates and gets upset for putting her in a tough situation. The game gets so intense that the contestants end up breaking all the given alphabets.

Himanshi further urges Asim and Shefali to call a truce as its her birthday. Later, Bigg Boss sends a cake for Himanshi and this gesture brings everyone together once again for a celebration.

