Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13 Day 58 Written Updates: Sidharth is New Captain, Himanshi Sacked for Being Inefficient

Himanshi, who has not been having an easy week inside the house with the housemates boycotting her as the captain gets a shocker from Bigg Boss as he removes her from captaincy. Later, housemates unanimously choose Sidharth as their new captain.

News18.com

Updated:November 28, 2019, 9:00 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13 Day 58 Written Updates: Sidharth is New Captain, Himanshi Sacked for Being Inefficient
Himanshi, who has not been having an easy week inside the house with the housemates boycotting her as the captain gets a shocker from Bigg Boss as he removes her from captaincy. Later, housemates unanimously choose Sidharth as their new captain.

For a change, the sound of giggles and smiles echo the house as Shehnaz and Sidharth go back to being their funny selves. Shehnaz who jokingly hits Sidharth and he chases her around the house.

Later in the day, the BB College task resumes. Sidharth is now their Chemistry teacher while the rules remain the same. On the other hand, Paras and Vishal try to convince Asim to give Vishal’s apple back but Asim denies and says that they can try all their might to get it back. As soon as Hindustani Bhau’s lecture ends, Paras jumps at the opportunity of grabbing the apple from his hand even before he decides to give it to his favourite student. Mahira and Shefali get into a heated argument and criticize each other. Vishal plays the mediator and tries to stop Mahira. But she loses calm as she finds Vishal supporting Shefali but not her.

Himanshi, who has not been having an easy week inside the house with the housemates boycotting her as the captain gets a shocker from Bigg Boss. He informs her that her captaincy has been disappointing and Bigg Boss for breaking rules in spite of being the captain. Paras mimics Himanshi as Bigg Boss discusses her week as the captain. After a while, Vishal and Hindustani Bhau get into an argument wherein Vishal warns Bhau to talk to him with respect and not threaten him.

As the captaincy task ends, the housemates unanimously choose Sidharth as their new captain.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram