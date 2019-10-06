Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13 Day 6 Written Updates: Salman Khan Dissapointed with Contestants, Loses His Cool

Salman Khan's first Weekend Ka Vaar episode in the 13th season of 'Bigg Boss' saw him losing it out on the contestants due to disappointing performances. He even shouts at them: "Get out of my house".

October 6, 2019
Bigg Boss 13 Day 6 Written Updates: Salman Khan Dissapointed with Contestants, Loses His Cool
The first week inside the Bigg Boss 13 house wrapped up with Salman Khan’s entry in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The actor makes a grand entry on the song Tan Tana Tan (Judwaa, 1997) before starting off the conversation with the contestants through Me TV.

A new element is introduced for the episode called the ‘Connection Chair’. Salman asks to name two inmates who have established a strong connection on the show. Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are unanimously chosen for the occupancy of the chair.

Shehnaaz is called as Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif by Salman. Shenaaz too goes ahead by taunting that she is twinning with Salman’s wardrobe as both of them wore Maroon colour. After impressing with her dance on the song Bhumro Bhumro, she tells Paras, “You can take the trophy, Salman Sir will give me work movies!”

Taking the conversation to a serious tone, Salman confronted the inmates about their performance on the Hospital task. While Aarti Singh and Rashami Desai explained their sides, Salman was in a rather disappointed mood and blames the contestants for caring more about their image than playing the task. The fierce conversation over the queen’s title left unclaimed due to Shefali’s disagreement is also addressed. At one point, Salman loses his cool and shouts, “What are you doing inside, get out of my house!”

Paras and Shefali disagree due to their contrasting point of view. While Paras tries to explain how Shefali should play a team spirit and rejoice in the win of the team as a whole, Shefali says she has come to play for herself and if that makes her look selfish, then she is okay with it.

Contrasting and contradicting point of views in the first week itself. We wonder what happens in subsequent weeks, when contestants unravel the second week of their journey inside the Bigg Boss house.

