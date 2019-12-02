Bigg Boss 13 Day 62 Written Updates: Devoleena's Exit Saves Paras and Mahira

The contestants were still grappling with the truth and anticipating who the next one will be to leave the house between Paras and Mahira as they were in the bottom two. But before declaring elimination, Salman appreciates the two housemates who made their debut as directors in the house for the vivo music video task. He also shows the final video to the housemates and asks them to rate the both . He later tells Shehnaz’s video has gained more views and popularity and on viewers demand Shehnaz now has to create another one with Sidharth Shukla.

Every weekend busting myths and showing the contestants the real picture is a must and hence the ‘Galat Fehmi Ke Gubbare’ task seems to have become a tradition on Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar. Shocking revelations come to the fore as most housemates discuss the issues they have with each other in this activity.

Leaving the contestants to their discussions post the task, Salman Khan welcomes the dashing trio Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar as they come to promote their upcoming film Pati, Patni aur Woh on the show. Since Bhumi is hitting a hat-trick as a guest on the show, Salman offers her to become the new host of the show.

Kartik, Ananya and Bhumi inform Salman that they entered the house earlier and how it has been a wonderful experience of conducting the task ‘Kaun hai Woh’. The housemates are divided into groups of three and have to unanimously announce the ‘Woh’ amongst them, based on the questions the three actors ask them. The biggest highlight of the evening is Shehnaz’s fangirl moment with Kartik. Shehnaz jumps with joy and hugs Kartik the moment he enters the house. She also goes down on her knee and gives him a rose.

Ananya is equally happy and she expresses how, for her, it's been an unbelievable experience. She reveals that she is obsessed with Bigg Boss and is a very big fan of the show. Well, giving her an opportunity to perform a task Salman gets the trio to play ‘Dumb Cherades with Headphones’. The four of them laugh their hearts out as the game turns out to be a laugh riot. Salman also plays a small quiz with the actresses.

Later to give the contestants a reality check, Salman announces a task called ‘Kaun Kitne Pani Main Hai.' The contestants are asked to take a step down in the swimming pool on every answer given as ‘yes’ by other housemates. Shehnaz, Himanshi, Asim, Vishal and Bhau perform this task. Salman gives another responsibility to the housemates and asks them to unanimously vote and give one contestant's name who can be given the credit of this season's success. The said contestant will be safe from the next nominations.

Meanwhile, Paras and Mahira were announced safe for this week as Devoleena had to leave the house for medical attention.

