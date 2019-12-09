Bigg Boss 13 Day 69 Written Updates: Himanshi Khurana Evicted from the House

A shocking revelation about Arhaan Khan had emotionally broken Rashami Desai. Concerned about Rashmi, Salman Khan shocked everyone by entering the house to console her. Taking a seat next to the two, Salman played a dual role last night.

Counselling them on their relationship and expressing his utter disbelief and shock at Arhaan’s deception, he asks them to address this immediately and tells them why he felt it important to bring it up. Salman makes it clear to Rashami that it would have been a great injustice had he not told her that before the proposal and she would’ve still been clueless about the truth. In a disappointed but stern tone, Salman questions Arhaan for hiding such an important part of his past from the one he chooses to spend his life with.

Post Salman’s exit from the house, Dabangg fever takes over the stage as Salman introduces Sonakshi Sinha, Sai Manjrekar and director Prabhu Deva. Missing the presence of an important pillar of the film, Kichcha Sudeep, host of Bigg Boss Kannada, Salman brings him on stage in a unique way. Salman connects to him through Mi TV on a video call while he is on the sets of Bigg Boss Kannada.

Salman makes the cast of the movie play an extremely funny game. He calls for a maze set which is full of thorny plants and cactus. It was a complete visual delight to witness the three of them wrapped in a trench coat plastered with balloons trying to cross the obstacle. Sudeep was witnessing the fun live but Salman had something for him too. Salman asks him to translate a few Hindi words that are often used in Bigg Boss in Kannada. As Salman bids adieu to his co-stars and director, it was time to meet the contestants once again.

Salman has been visibly upset with them due to their inhumane behavior all of last week. He informs the housemates that he feels many of them have galat fehmis that needs to be cleared. A task thus begins. The housemates have to make one person whom they think have lost their ground and can’t see things with a clear picture wear ‘Dabaang Chasmas’. The task takes a very different turn, when Bhau gives the chashma to Sidharth Shukla and justifies it by saying he thinks he’s the king of the house and that itself is a wrong. Asim makes Vishal wear the glasses saying he needs to see clearly that those he calls friends are not his friends in fact they are his enemies and so on.

The most difficult time of week is here, the end of someone’s journey, the elimination. Salman announces it with a twist. He says that Shefali and Himanshi are in the bottom two but their fate will be decided tonight. He asks housemates to take one name between the two who they want to keep in the game and one who deserves to not be in the house anymore.

Salman, later, shows the viewers a special message from Devoleena. She informs the viewers that while she is unwell and resting, ex Bigg Boss contestant, Vikas Gupta will enter the house as her proxy and play the game on her behalf. Shocked and surprised, this is sure to change the game and strategies people have implemented as the mastermind, Vikas is back.

