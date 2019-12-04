Bigg Boss 13 Day 64 Written Updates: Sidharth Nominates Rashami, Asim, Paras, Shefali, Himanshi

The equations in the Bigg Boss house have completely changed post the entry of wildcard contestants Madhurima Tuli, Arhaan Khan and Shefali Bagga. Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaz Gill and Mahira Sharma are very happy to have Arhaan and Shefali Bagga back, but on the other hand, Vishal Aditya Singh is seemingly upset to see Madhurima in the house.

The new day starts with a series of arguments between housemates over ration. Rashami argues with Sidharth Shukla over milk. When he declines to give two packets of milk, Rashami denies giving tea powder. Their arguments create a lot of tension in the house as everyone becomes a part of the argument.

Up next, Rashami and Asim start planning and plotting against Sidharth. They decide to boycott him as a captain because he is not standing up to their expectations and they all feel he is responsible for the ration mismanagement. Where more than half of the house is against Sidharth, Bigg Boss announces the nominations of this week and gives Sidharth the power of nominating contestants. Whenever buzzer rings, Bigg Boss announces names of two contestants and Sidharth has to nominate one and save the other contestant and also give reasons for his decision. The nominated contestants get a survival kit and they have to set up their camp outside the house in the pool. They can only use the ration and food given to them in the kit.

As the task proceeds the housemates realize how important captaincy is. They discuss amongst themselves that Sidharth is the first undisputed captain of the house and hence he has been given this power of nominations. It’s clearly visible that Sidharth and Asim have now parted ways and are part of two different groups pertaining to that Sidharth nominates Asim and saves Mahira who was paired against him. Further, Bigg Boss pairs Paras with Aarti and Sidharth’s decision comes as a shock when he saves Aarti over Paras. He saves Aarti for the sake of their old friends but he seems like he might have lost one of his friends in the house. While Paras and Mahira try to understand his decision, Shehnaz gets very upset and decides to break all connections with him.

Apart from Asim and Paras, other nominated contestants for this week are Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala and Himanshi Khurrana.

