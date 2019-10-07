Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Bigg Boss 13 Day 7 Written Update: Salman Khan, Hina Team up for Weekend Ka Vaar, Announce No Elimination

For weekend ka Vaar, Salman Khan was joined by former Bigg Boss contestant, Hina Khan, who asked the housemates to choose either food or their loved one's message.

News18.com

Updated:October 7, 2019, 11:44 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bigg Boss 13 Day 7 Written Update: Salman Khan, Hina Team up for Weekend Ka Vaar, Announce No Elimination
For weekend ka Vaar, Salman Khan was joined by former Bigg Boss contestant, Hina Khan, who asked the housemates to choose either food or their loved one's message.

While the audience were aware that there are no eliminations this week, the housemates had no clue and Koena Mitra and Dalljiet Kaur were left on a cliffhanger, anticipating their fate in the show.

For the second day of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan enters the stage grooving to ‘Janam Samjha Karo’. In a fun challenge Abu Malik chooses to cringe, which wins him the title of Dhinchak Pooja of the house.

Salman further turns to address the rationing issue and cracks a whip on Shehnaz for her poor management skills and gives her advice to do her job better. But in no time it turns into a laughter riot thanks to Shehnaz and her quirkiness. Furthermore, Salman adds more drama to the madness and reads out a letter of love, complain and warning written by the housemates for each other.

Next up, comes the moment that the contestants have been waiting for, a task that gave them an outlet to speak out and burst the 'gubbara' of misconceptions that their housemates have about themselves, a way to lash out on their dislikes by bursting out their target’s ‘galatfahmi ka gubbara’. A range of fights, confrontations, dislikes and allegations revealed the softer and tougher sides of each one present in the house. Siddhartha Dey being the most targeted and disliked in the house finds a supporter in Shehnaz as she takes a stand for him during the task. Also Shefali Bagga was targeted by the housemates for her unruly behaviour in the last week.

For the first time this season, Salman reveals the ‘Sultani Akhada’ of the house. Sidharth Shukla and Siddhartha Dey are the chosen ones to take the challenge. The former won the wrestling game by 2-0.

Hina Khan made a guest appearance on the show and introduced the new supermarket of the house to the contestants. Each contestant is given the choice of one product from the market that they can choose but if they do, they sacrifice a message from their loved one.

Paras and Devoleena choose food over personal messages, while Aarti breaks down after listening to brother Krushna Abhishek's voice. Siddharth Shukla also chose to listen to her sister's message, who asked her to learn cooking during his stay in the house.

Relieving the contestants of the eliminations this week, Salman Khan pushes them into the second week of tasks, fun, drama, emotions, and nominations.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram