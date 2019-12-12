Bigg Boss 13 Day 72 Written Updates: Madurima Confides in Rashami, Says Vishal Made Her Feel Low

The letter task has taken the contestants of Bigg Boss on an emotional roller coaster. Knowing that they have messages from their loved ones, some had tears in their eyes, and some faced the dreaded spot of seeing their letters churned down the machines. While some chose emotions, mastermind Vikas Gupta, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Shefali Jariwala held their grounds and didn't let any emotions come in their way to captaincy. That’s not all, having crushed their housemates' emotions, it's now time for the four contenders to become ‘Kathputlis’!

The fights over house duties continue as Shefali, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh and Arti Singh get into a verbal spat over responsibilities. Just when everyone thought that love is blooming again between Madhurima and Vishal, they were shocked to see an ugly fight between the two. While Vishal confessed of having a soft corner for his ex-lady love Madhurima, she seems to be least affected. But the housemates feel otherwise because they can surely see a suppressed spark between the two.

On the other hand, Paras and Sidharth Shukla are in for a surprise. Bigg Boss pleasantly stupefies Sidharth and Paras by giving them the power to control the 4 kathputlis that is Asim, Shefali, Rashami and Vikas. Now the kathputlis must perform an act or task or whatever is asked of them by the voice in their earpiece. Taking complete advantage of the situation, Paras and Sidharth fight for their loved ones inside the house. While Asim and Shefali are made to get into a fight, Rashami disguises herself as a joker and is asked to spread happiness. She praises and pampers Mahira and Sana, who otherwise have been hurt by Rashami’s actions and comments previously. Turning the game into a fun banter, Bigg Boss decides to further add challenges into the captaincy task. The ‘Kathputli’ game will now continue the next day, till then the ‘Kathputlis’ are free to live their normal contestant life in the house.

By the end of the day, Rashami, Vikas, Aim and Shefali will compete for next week's captaincy.

