Bigg Boss 13 Day 73 Written Updates: Rashami Supports Arhaan's Claims, Says Was Bankrupt in 2015

Rashami supports Arhaan's claims and tells Paras that she was bankrupt in 2015 and there were difficult times when Arhaan support her. Listening to her, Paras points Arhaan's mistake saying things like this shouldn't be discussed on national TV.

December 13, 2019
Bigg Boss 13 has been a season of petty issues. From fighting over tea, flour, chappatis and milk, on day 73 the housemates started fighting over utensils. Surviving without a captain, the housemates have divided their duties amongst each other as per their convenience. But clearly it’s not working in their favour as they continue facing problems with daily chores like dishes and hygiene. Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Bagga get into an ugly fight, when Vishal is questioned for not washing utensils used for making tea. He claims it’s Shefali Bagga’s responsibility and she has slacked. Shefali Bagga lashes back at Vishal for blaming her and states that she has done her duty as assigned. Later, Hindustani Bhau tries to convince Shehnaz Gill that Sidharth Shukla is not a good person as he is not well mannered. Witnessing this from the secret room, Sidharth gets upset with Shehnaz for being influenced by Bhau.

A fun task to watch, Sidharth and Paras Chhabra were eagerly waiting for the next phase of the ‘Katputli’ task. Finally when the task begins Paras challenges Rashami Desai to bring out Vishal’s real but bitter game in front of everyone. He instigates Rashmi to question Vishal on his intentions. Playing a dual game and confusing the contenders, Sidharth and Paras make the contenders clean the kitchen and later in contrast to that they ask Rashami to spoil the bathroom. Asim Riaz applies shaving foam on others and himself which turns the task into a gag.

Paras re-enters the house and Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz jump with happiness showering hugs on him. While he meets a few nicely he also denies to shake hands with a few. Gathering everyone to living area he questions everyone on their integrity. He calls everyone fake and how everyone in the house had targeted Mahira & Shehnaz. He tells Rashmi about how Arhaan Khan had told Shefali Bagga that Rashmi's bank balance was zero which took her to the streets and today she is in this position because of him. He also chooses not to point fingers on Vishal and tells Madhurima that purposely Vishal hugs other girls so that she gets jealous.

Rashami supports Arhaan's claims and tells Paras that she was bankrupt in 2015 and there were difficult times when Arhaan support her. Listening to her, Paras points Arhaan's mistake saying things like this shouldn't be discussed on national TV. Later Rashami is seen talking about the same.

By the end, Vikas was announced the winner of the captaincy task and was gifted a foot massage and hair cut and other things. He got the power to take five people with him and he chose Asim, Mahira, Rashami, Shehnaaz and Shefali Jariwala for the same.

