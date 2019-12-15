Bigg Boss 13 Day 75 Written Updates: Salman Khan Calls Vishal Singh-Madhurima Tuli's Fight 'Fake'
Are Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh staging fake fights inside the Bigg Boss house to remain in the game? The host of the show, Salman Khan, thinks so.
Are Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh staging fake fights inside the Bigg Boss house to remain in the game? The host of the show, Salman Khan, thinks so.
The game is getting tougher and the tough are heading closer to the trophy. As the contestants try their best to hold their grounds, a strong blow often leaves them shaken.
One such blow that leaves them in tears is when, Kamya Punjabi, Hiten Tejwani and Rashami’s brother Gaurav Desai enter the house. Pointing out their shortcomings, the trio give all the contestants a reality check by showing them the mirror. While, they push Vikas Gupta to bring the mastermind back in action, none commended or believed Arhaan’s boasting about bringing Rashami back on her feet after she hit the lows of her life. Giving Rashami a reality check, Kamya warns her of not repeating the same mistake again, which left Arhaan with a sorry face. Acquisitions after acquisitions, the contestants end up hurt and agitated. While that's the inside story, let's shift the spotlight to the stage.
It’s 'Weekend Ka Vaar' and Salman Khan enters in his 'Dabangg' style this time around with a powerpacked performance. Sunil Grover aka Gutthi makes a comeback on the stage of Bigg Boss. A moment of love and romance between Sunil and Salman kick starts a laughter riot. Soon after, a green blanket arrives on the stage and Salman laying on top decides to discuss the matters with the contestants in style. While Bhau is held up for spending his time sleeping in the house, Vishal and Madhurima are accused of coming across as fake, but Arhaan becomes the focus when Salman lashes him regarding Rashami once again.
What will Rashami’s next step be? Who will bid goodbye to the house tonight?
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma Receives Money from Ajay Devgn for Promoting Tanhaji
- WWE TLC 2019: Date, Time, Match Card and Everything You Need to Know
- Football in Snow: Watch Real Kashmir FC Players Practice for I-League in Srinagar
- Neymar Hits FC Barcelona With Fresh Lawsuit to Demand Unpaid Wages
- #DogsAtPollingStations: Here's Why UK Voters Turned Up with Pets for Brexit Ballot