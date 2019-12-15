Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13 Day 75 Written Updates: Salman Khan Calls Vishal Singh-Madhurima Tuli's Fight 'Fake'

Are Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh staging fake fights inside the Bigg Boss house to remain in the game? The host of the show, Salman Khan, thinks so.

News18.com

Updated:December 15, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13 Day 75 Written Updates: Salman Khan Calls Vishal Singh-Madhurima Tuli's Fight 'Fake'
Are Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh staging fake fights inside the Bigg Boss house to remain in the game? The host of the show, Salman Khan, thinks so.

The game is getting tougher and the tough are heading closer to the trophy. As the contestants try their best to hold their grounds, a strong blow often leaves them shaken.

One such blow that leaves them in tears is when, Kamya Punjabi, Hiten Tejwani and Rashami’s brother Gaurav Desai enter the house. Pointing out their shortcomings, the trio give all the contestants a reality check by showing them the mirror. While, they push Vikas Gupta to bring the mastermind back in action, none commended or believed Arhaan’s boasting about bringing Rashami back on her feet after she hit the lows of her life. Giving Rashami a reality check, Kamya warns her of not repeating the same mistake again, which left Arhaan with a sorry face. Acquisitions after acquisitions, the contestants end up hurt and agitated. While that's the inside story, let's shift the spotlight to the stage.

It’s 'Weekend Ka Vaar' and Salman Khan enters in his 'Dabangg' style this time around with a powerpacked performance. Sunil Grover aka Gutthi makes a comeback on the stage of Bigg Boss. A moment of love and romance between Sunil and Salman kick starts a laughter riot. Soon after, a green blanket arrives on the stage and Salman laying on top decides to discuss the matters with the contestants in style. While Bhau is held up for spending his time sleeping in the house, Vishal and Madhurima are accused of coming across as fake, but Arhaan becomes the focus when Salman lashes him regarding Rashami once again.

What will Rashami’s next step be? Who will bid goodbye to the house tonight?

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram