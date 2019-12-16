Bigg Boss 13 Day 75 Written Updates: Salman Khan Evicts Hindustani Bhau on Weekend Ka Vaar
On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman says that Madhurima's eviction was a fun activity. He then calls out Shehnaz's name for eviction and she bursts into tears. Later he finally announces Vikas' name for eviction.
Image: Hindustani Bhau/Twitter
Changed alliances, politics and good friends turning foes has been the highlight of the past week. The foundation of the house is shaken with too many new revelations and the secret room has changed the game entirely.
Host Salman Khan every week hits the contestants hard by breaking their perception with a dose of reality. Bursting a few myths and crashing their misunderstandings every week and discussing new ‘Mudda’s’ has become common. To give the contestants a taste of their stubbornness, Salman introduces the ‘Thappad’ task but the contestants take the task in a light hearted manner and let the contestants get slapped by the machine. Salman announces Vishal Aditya Singh, Arhaan Khan and Shehnaz Gill as the ones to get slapped today.
Entertainment galore, as Sunil Grover enters the house in his iconic character ‘Gutthi’. He entertains the housemates with some breaking news about the contestants. He jokes around with the contestants and narrates funny news headlines about their fights in the house. Gutthi makes the contestants dance to his tunes as she sings two lines on each one of them and they dance on it.
Later Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma enter the house to promote their upcoming album and host a game for the housemates. In the game, the housemates have to tag each other as ‘zero’, ‘khatra’, and ‘Friend’ and give a valid reason for the tagging. This game brings out the real feelings of the housemates as they openly reveal what they think of each other. Surely it doesn’t end well when words begin to hit more than open wounds. The housemates turn against each other after getting to know each other’s real feelings.
While Rashami Desai gets most 'Friends' tags in the house, Shehnaz is called the 'Khatra' and Madhurima Tuli gets maximum 'Zero'.
Later in the episode, Salman says that Madhurima's eviction was a fun activity. He then calls out Shehnaz's name for eviction and she bursts into tears. No ready to leave the house she asks everybody to not her leave the house. Later, Salman reveals he was joking about her eviction and asks Vikas Phatak aka Hindustani Bhau to come out of the house as he received the least number of votes from the audience.
