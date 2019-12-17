Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13 Day 76 Written Updates: Sidharth is Back, Rashami-Arhaan Decide to Take a Break

After some major revelations, Rashami and Arhaan’s relationship has taken an ugly turn and the two decide to take a break. Also, recovering from health issues Sidharth Shukla is back in the game.

News18.com

Updated:December 17, 2019, 9:58 AM IST
Waking up and planning the day ahead has now become a ritual for all the housemates. Vishal seems a bit upset upon seeing the washroom left dirty, so he complains to Vikas and asks him to inform Arti about taking her duties seriously and requests him to tell her to clean it. Rashmi adds fuel to the fire and supports Vishal and continues complaining about Aarti. Vikas informs Aarti about this and asks her to take her duties seriously as people are complaining about the bathroom. On hearing this, Aarti is infuriated and taunts Vishal for going behind her back and creating a rift. The two end up in a bitter fight while Vikas and Rashami smile as the spectators.

After some major revelations, Rashami and Arhaan’s relationship has taken an ugly turn. Over the weekend, when Rashami’s brother, Kamya Punjabi, and host Salman Khan questioned Arhaan for talking about Rashami’s personal life on national television and it leads to a major argument between the couple. Trust issues and as a lot of complications crop up as a result of which Rashami and Arhaan talk discuss and decide to take a break from their relationship. They both mutually come to a conclusion and decide to wait for a while before taking the next step.

Up next, Bigg Boss calls Shehnaz to the confession room and to her surprise, she finds Sidharth Shukla seated there. An excited Shehnaaz hugs him and takes him inside the house. While some are happy to see Sidharth return including Asim Riaz, there are a few whose displeasure becomes evident.

This time around, the nomination task comes with a twist. The contestants need to nominate their fellow housemates by breaking sugar bottles on their head and give a value reason. The contestants nominate others by supporting it with shocking reasons that create a major divide among them.

