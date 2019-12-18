Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Bigg Boss 13 Day 77 Written Updates: Mahira-Vishal Lock Horns, Shehnaz Fights with Paras, Sidharth

During the task, Mahira Sharma and Vishal Aditya Singh are seen taunting each other, whereas Shehnaz Gill gets miffed as she feels that she is being let down by Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra.

Vaishali Jain |

Updated:December 18, 2019, 9:44 AM IST
The festive season is around the corner and the housemates already seem to be in a happy mode. With Sidharth Shukla's re-entry inside the house, the atmosphere has changed for the better. Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s recent decision to take a break from each other gives way for further speculations. Sidharth, on the other hand, starts teasing Shefali Bagga and tries to play cupid between her and Arhaan.

After a very long time, Shehnaz Gill seems relieved to have Sidharth back and has a heart to heart conversation with him. She gives him a complete update of every incident that took place in the house while he was away. She expresses how Rashami and Arhaan's relationship is coming across as fake and how everyone around is talking about them.

The next day, Shefali Bagga still feels gloomy and is pondering over what Sidharth told her the night before. She immediately tells Rashami that it was extremely indecent of Sidharth to pair her with Arhaan amidst all the emotional outputs and fights taking place between the couple.

This week’s captaincy task is announced and the housemates mutually decide to play with true sportsmanship. Sidharth is chosen to be the sanchalak of the task. The fun begins and the task is in full swing but it soon takes a bitter turn, as Vikas Gupta feels that Sidharth is favoring Asim Riaz and his team.

During the task, Mahira and Vishal Aditya Singh are seen taunting each other. Shefali Bagga, is asked to give up her captaincy and that gives way to a major fight. Shehnaz joins in too and gets miffed as she feels that she is being let down by her own people. She is referring to Paras and Sidharth as Paras nominates Mahira Sharma for captaincy from his team. An emotional Shehnaz gets into a huge fight and has a breakdown.

However, later she tries to mend her ways, and be friends with them again.

