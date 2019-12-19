Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13 Day 78 Written Updates: Housemates Lock Shefali Bagga Inside Bathroom

Who’s tactic will work and who will be the next captain of the house? Read below for more scoop from 'Bigg Boss 13'.

News18.com

Updated:December 19, 2019, 2:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13 Day 78 Written Updates: Housemates Lock Shefali Bagga Inside Bathroom
Shefali Bagga

It’s 6 am and Shefali Bagga becomes everyone’s alarm clock. She starts waking everyone up with tactics that annoy the housemates. Her motive was to take revenge from the entire house as they turn against her leading to her nomination. She makes sure that she doesn’t let any person sleep. She pulls their bedsheets, bangs empty vessels waking everyone up. Despite several warnings, Shefali doesn't budge and Vikas Gupta decides to lift her and locks her in the bathroom.

Later, Paras and Mahira are spotted spending some quality time together, wherein they express how important they are to each other. A romantic moment is shared between the two as they exchange glances. At the same time, all does not seem to be well in Sidnaaz paradise as they are going through a rough patch. Sidharth is deeply hurt after Shehnaz has flips sides to gain sympathy. A miffed Sidharth decides to cut off all ties with her. Shehnaz tries her best to convince him that she won't repeat her mistake but all goes in vain. On the other hand, Vikas explains to Shehnaz the importance of a faithful friendship to prove Sidharth's point.

Later, Bigg Boss announces the captaincy task. Four cars are parked in the garden area and Shehnaz, Vikas, Mahira and Shefali Bagga are the drivers. The contenders of captaincy have to convince the drivers to give them a ride. The two contenders who fail to do so will directly be out of the race. The task takes an interesting turn when mastermind Vikas Gupta grabs the opportunity and ditches Arhaan after agreeing to give him a ride.

Who’s tactic will work and who will be the next captain of the house?

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram