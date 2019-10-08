After a tedious week one, the contestants wake up grooving to Unchi hai building on a happy note as they geared up for new challenges. Just when everything seems to be smooth between the contestants, Bigg Boss introduced new twists and wreaks havoc inside the house.

Last week, Paras Chhabra and Shenaz Gill sat at the connection chair courtesy their bond inside the house. Getting candid about his personal life, Paras talks about his relationship that turned unpleasant before entering the house. He also says that Shehnaz’s liking is growing stronger, but Mahira Sharma and Paras’ friendship is upsetting her and she is turning envious.

As the new week commences, it called for nominations and this week will also put the girls in a tight spot. This time around, the much-dreaded process got a fairytale touch. A trio was selected for multiple rounds wherein two girls had to stand at two different windows and convince their male partner ‘why they should not be nominated’. This task brings out the pent-up frustrations to fore.

The first trio to face the process is Mahira, Shehnaz and Paras. While Mahira says that Paras can consider as his loyal friend and someone he can count on throughout the season, Shehnaz exclaims that she doesn’t appreciate Paras’s friendship with other girls. Paras, on the other hand, counters Shehnaz’s point of view by saying that even she did not respect their bond and has been ignoring him since morning. The nomination process leaves both Paras and Shehnaz broken and in tears as he chooses to save Mahira.

Up next, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla and Aarti Singh’s triad go in for the nominations process. Rashami tries to convince Sidharth to keep her from getting nominated as she believes they know each other well and claims that they have a strong connect hoping that it will only become stronger in the coming days. However, Sidharth has a different viewpoint and it gets replicated in his actions. In the end, he picks Aarti over Rashami to save from the nominations.

Likewise, Siddharth Dey picked Shefali Bagga over Daljiet Kaur during the nominations.

Just when it gets evident that Shehnaz is supported by most of the men in the house, Mahira and Devoleena Bhattacharjee begin sensing a negative vibe from her. A lot happens in the kitchen area as well. Paras and Aarti get into a major argument on the cleaning of mugs. Things further heat up when Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai get into a brawl over their responsibilities and kitchen chores. But all this seems to be having no impact on Siddhartha Dey and Shefali Bagga as they both seem to be busy forming a new connection with each other.

The contestants who have been nominated for this week are - Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Daljiet Kaur and Koena Mitra.

