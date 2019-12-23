Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Bigg Boss 13 Day 82 Written Updates: Salman Loses Calm on Rashami-Sidharth, Asks Them to Let Go
Salman Khan is annoyed to hear the same 'aisi Ladki’ incident again and again from Rashami Desai and questions Sidharth Shukla's intent behind saying so. On Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar, he says that they are unnecessarily dragging their past issues and getting into ugly fights
Salman Khan is annoyed to hear the same 'aisi Ladki’ incident again and again from Rashami Desai and questions Sidharth Shukla's intent behind saying so. On Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar, he says that they are unnecessarily dragging their past issues and getting into ugly fights
Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's fight takes an ugly turn. Arhaan intervenes and comes for beau's Rashami’s support and gets into a physical brawl with Sidharth. From dragging their past to going extremely personal, the housemates throw vile acquisitions on one another. However, they are oblivious to the fact that the host Salman Khan is watching all this. Anger and rage are visible on his face as he watches them rip each other apart with their words.
Upon seeing him, everyone rushes to the living area and greets him. Embarrassed and upset, they all take their seats. Salman Khan starts questioning everyone one by one including Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Rashami, and Sidharth giving them an opportunity to voice their opinion. Salman is annoyed to hear the same 'Aisi Ladki’ incident again and again from Rashami and he questions Sidharth's intent behind saying so. Salman makes it clear to her that she has been unnecessarily dragging their past issues and getting into ugly fights. Salman demands an explanation from Sidharth for targeting Rashami with such strong comments. Salman also reprimands Asim for instigating Sidharth.
Inn out of control gharwalon ko aaj kaise layenge @BeingSalmanKhan control mein?Dekhiye #WeekendKaVaar aaj raat 9 baje.Anytime on @justvoot.@Vivo_India #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/AWDIdkxurT— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 22, 2019
While not in the right frame of mind, Salman Khan continues the show calls upon Mallika Sherawat on stage. She enters performing to ‘Jalebi Bai’ and gets Salman to do the hook step of the song. Firstly Salman informs Mallika of the fight that has ensued post her exit from the house which leaves her in shock. She further talks about the task ‘Kabhi Nahi Toh Abhi Sahi’ and insists on playing the same task with Salman. The two have a fun banter while performing the task and she also make Salman dance to the tunes of his hit track ‘Baby Ko Bass Pasand hai’.
Gharwalon ke baad ab @mallikasherawat karengi yeh masti bhara task @BeingSalmanKhan ke saath!Watch this on #WeekendKaVaar tonight at 9 PM.Anytime on @justvoot.@Vivo_India #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/chEdqd5YFH— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 22, 2019
With the ongoing turmoil in the house, Salman announces Arhaan and Vishal Aditya Singh in bottom two but did not reveal who will be evicted.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Now Available in More Regions For Prepaid And Postpaid Users
- Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattarcharjee’s Re-entry Delayed Due to Health Issues?
- The 365 Days Validity Prepaid Recharge Battle: Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone Idea
- 'Kaagaz Nahi Dikhayenge': Varun Grover Pens Heartfelt Poem Against NRC, Police Crackdown
- Twitter Has No Clue if Your Data Was Seen by Hackers Because of The Android App Bug