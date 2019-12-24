Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Bigg Boss 13 Day 83 Written Updates: Rashami Blasts Arti, Recalls Her Last Conversation with Sidharth

An upset Rashami is seen speaking to Arhaan about the last conversation she had with Sidharth. Later, Rashami even confronts Arti Singh and asks her why she didn’t stand up for her after knowing the entire truth.

News18.com

Updated:December 24, 2019, 10:11 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13 Day 83 Written Updates: Rashami Blasts Arti, Recalls Her Last Conversation with Sidharth
An upset Rashami is seen speaking to Arhaan about the last conversation she had with Sidharth. Later, Rashami even confronts Arti Singh and asks her why she didn’t stand up for her after knowing the entire truth.

The housemates are still recovering from the intense fight between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai that shook the entire house. To lighten up the atmosphere and to bring in some sanity, Sunil Grover enters the house for some fun-filled time. This time around, Salman Khan introduces Sunil as Bigg Boss’ wife who has been hiding away somewhere all this while. To get Bigg Boss jealous, his wife approaches Salman Khan with her list of complaints and asks for his support. The hilarious farce by Sunil Grover takes Salman and the viewers on a laughing roller coaster.

To clear the misunderstandings of the housemates, Salman Khan reads out a few social media posts of their celebrity friends and housemates have to guess and spray foam on the person whom the post is dedicated to. ‘Galat Faimi ka Gubbara’ sees a lot of participation because clearly the housemates are living with numerous misunderstandings thanks to the week gone by. Many myths are busted as the housemates come to the forefront and talk about their opinions about their co-contestants.

Before bidding goodbye to the housemates, Salman informs them that he will soon join them inside the house. While they all line up near the door to welcome him, they are bewildered to find Salman Khan’s duplicate aka Sunil Grover, who enters the house as the host of the show. Doing what he does best, Sunil perfectly imitates the superstar and entertains the housemates. To make the imitation even more real, Sunil conducts a segment of ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ in the house making the housemates perform tasks.

The housemates wake up the next day all charged up to bring about a change in their behaviour but issues pertaining to household chores crop up. Mahira denies her breakfast duty. While Mahira’s immature behaviour concerns the house, Madhurima too refuses to wash her portion of breakfast vessels. She says that if Mahira can give up on her duty, even she can. Amidst all this Sidharth and Shehnaz have fun banter and pull each other’s legs.

On the other hand, an upset Rashami is seen speaking to Arhaan about the last conversation she had with Sidharth. Later, Rashami even confronts Arti Singh and asks her why she didn’t stand up for her after knowing the entire truth. She goes on to say that before entering the show, Sidharth and Arti conned her. Arti called her up to meet and Sidharth came in her place to apologise. Rashami expresses her disappointment with Arti for not taking a stand for her and gets into a huge fight with her.

Rashami breaks all ties and her friendship with Arti.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram