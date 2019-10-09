Bigg Boss 13 Day 9 Written Updates: In an Ugly Spat, Rashami, Sidharth Hurl Taunts at Each Other

Post the nominations task in week two, the equations among contestants have changed. While Paras Chhabra and Shenaz Gill were said to be sharing a good bond, the former chose Mahira Sharma over Shenaz creating ripples. Also, last week former co-stars Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla were seen moving on from their differences. But, on day nine, the tv actors engaged in an ugly spat over food and hurled taunts at each other left, right and center.

Their arguments started over kitchen duties, which has become the biggest reason for the majority of fights. This year to add an extra twist in the game, Bigg Boss had assigned duties right from the first day and the housemates had to comply.

At first, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is in charge of making breakfast for the housemates is extremely hurt by the behavior of the other contestants towards her. She has time and again made it clear that she is not the maid of the house and can't fulfil everyone’s demand. She's laid a strict rule, that everyone has to be around when breakfast is being prepared and eat it together, but the housemates seem to be breaking this rule and irking Devoleena. She bursts out at them this time and an argument ensues. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz team up to speak up about the usage of 'aata' whereas Paras and Dalljiet Kaur try to sort out the debate on consumption of roti and chawal.

Sidharth gets into an ugly fight with Devoleena and Rashami where he starts criticizing them on the size of the chappatis being made. Devoleena and Rashami get offended by his tantrum and tell everyone that they shouldn't interfere in their duties.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss announces the second task of the week called Rani No 1. For the task, the entire house is turned into a kingdom where Bigg Boss is the king and the ladies of the house are his queens. All the queens are locked up in a dungeon near the garden area surrounded by pots with names of each queen written on it. The boys of the house are the guards and at the sound of, drumroll, they have to aim to grab the key hung in the garden area. Whoever reaches first, gets a chance to open the gate and can pull out a Queen from the dungeon. While doing so, the queen has to pick a pot of her opponent, who she thinks is not best suited to be the queen and throw it in the pool giving a valid reason for her decision.

#BiggBoss ke ghar ki queen banana nahi hai aasan, bohot saari planning aur strategy se hi hoga inka kaam!Dekhna hai kaun dega kiss ka saath, toh tune-in to #BiggBoss13, tonight at 10.30 PM!Anytime on @justvoot @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/JvymbNOsJS — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 8, 2019

Devoleena was the first one to be called out by Sidharth. She threw Shefali's pot in the pool. Next Paras chose Daljiet who broke the Shenaz's pot.

With Rashami, Koena, Mahira, Daljiet and Devoleena in the race to be the queen, day 10 will decide the winner of the task.

