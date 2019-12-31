Take the pledge to vote

Bigg Boss 13 Day 90 Written Updates: Devoleena Re-enters, Questions Rashami's Equation with Sidharth, Arhaan

The contestants are in for a big surprise as the 'OMG queen' Devoleena Bhattacherjee enters the house with a special purpose. In her chat show, she questions Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma and questions their game plan.

December 31, 2019
Bigg Boss 13 Day 90 Written Updates: Devoleena Re-enters, Questions Rashami's Equation with Sidharth, Arhaan
New year is just around the corner and after teaching the housemates a hard-hitting lesson on cleanliness and basic hygiene, Salman Khan sees them again on Monday with new tasks and games. The contestants are in for a big surprise as the 'OMG queen' Devoleena Bhattacherjee enters the house with a special purpose. While some shocked to have her back, Rashami tears up on seeing her friend. Intending to give everyone a reality check, Devoleena conducts a chat show in the house. First up is Rashami who faces a volley of questions about her and Arhaan’s relationship. She asks her the reason behind not accepting the ring and backing up Arhaan despite what he did to her. Devoleena also expressed that Rashami might be pretending to not know about Arhaan’s child as she seems to be taking everything very lightly. She further accuses Rashami of distancing herself from the other contestants because of Arhaan.

She also spoke about her equation with Sidharth Shukla. Later she calls, Shehnaz, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Sidharth for the chat show inside the house.

Next, host Salman asks the contestants to set new year resolution albeit with a twist. As per the task, the contestants have to give one of their fellow housemates a New Year's resolution that they wish them to follow. Asim and Arhaan give Sidharth his new year resolution, both ask him to keep his anger in control and to keep a check on his language. Wherein Paras gives a resolution to Asim and tells him along with motivating your fans to do gym he should also motivate his fans by doing household chores and not makes excuses.

Up next, Salman Khan asks the contestants to make a cross across a contestant's face with the help of a paint who are already being targeted or whom they wish to target in the new year. Much to everyone’s shock they end up choosing their friends over foes, a clear indication that insecurities have started brewing. While Paras paints Sidharth’s face declaring him as his biggest competitor, Arhaan and Rashami make Asim their next target.

Furthermore, as the fear of elimination takes over, Salman Khan announces that this time around, Bigg Boss will be announcing the name of the evicted contestant instead of him. He declares the names of the bottom three contestants- Madhurima Tuli, Shefali Bagga and Arhaan and makes them stand on a danger line.

Who will get evicted this week?

