Bigg Boss 13 Day 92 Written Updates: Shehnaz Confesses Her Love for Sidharth, Arti Asks Him to Answer
Sidharth Shukla says that he likes Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaz Gill as a friend, wherein the latter says she likes everything about the actor and loves him, and wants a guy just like him.
Sidharth Shukla says that he likes Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaz Gill as a friend, wherein the latter says she likes everything about the actor and loves him, and wants a guy just like him.
2020 is here and the contestants embrace it by wake up to new hopes. But even new beginnings could not hold them from fighting and bickering, as if its some vicious loop they cannot find a way out of. ‘Roti’ and ‘Duty’ continue to be the two important ‘Muddas’ of fights inside the house. The breakfast is delayed and Shehnaz Gill tries to convince Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh to club lunch and dinner to which Rashami opposes stating that this has become a trend in her captaincy. The duo also claims that breakfast is always skipped which hurts Mahira Sharma as she the one responsible for the duty. Objecting to the allegation, Mahira clarifies that she has been cooking breakfast every day on time and even making extra rotis for everyone. But that seems to leave Rashami and Vishal unaffected and the three get into a verbal spat, playing the blame game once again.
Later, Vishal gets upset when he finds out that there are only two parathas made for him instead of five and he questions Mahira. She states that as a process, only two parathas are being made for everyone for breakfast and asks him to make the parties himself if they aren't enough for him. Adamant Vishal rebels by refusing to perform his duty of washing utensils. This creates havoc inside the house while captain Shehnaz tries to convince Vishal to perform his duties.
Khaane par phir chhidi jung! Kab karenge yeh gharwale apni duties time par?Watch this tonight at 10:30 PM.Anytime on @justvoot @vivo_india @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/RCTnbmRtxD— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 1, 2020
The first day of the year also calls for the nominations and Bigg Boss asks the contestants to put their thumb imprint on the face of the contestant they wish to nominate supporting it with a valid reason. Asim Riaz's differences with Shefali Jariwal leads to her nomination wherein former states she doesn’t deserve his friendship. The nominations take an ugly turn when Paras Chhabra nominates Shefali Bagga, Shefali Jariwala nominates Madhurima Tuli and Vishal nominates Mahira. Vishal calls Mahira ‘zero’ without Paras and as a payback, she nominates Madhurima.
Saal ke pehle nominations mein kispe lagengi sabse zyada angoothe ki stamps?Jaaniye aaj raat 10:30 baje.Anytime on @justvoot @vivo_india @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/nbO3MIabt7— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 1, 2020
The evening gets romantic thanks to the cute ‘Sidnaz’ moment. Shehnaz tries her best to get Sidharth to confess his feelings for her while Aarti joins in and questions them about each others' likes and dislikes. Sidharth says that he likes Shehnaz as a friend, wherein Shehnaz says she likes everything about Sidharth and loves him, and that she wants a guy just like him.
#ShehnaazGill aur @sidharth_shukla ek doosre se kaisa wala pyaar karte hai?Watch #SidNaaz ka yeh aww moment aaj raat 10:30 baje.Anytime on @justvoot @vivo_india @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/KlGuZNPDmC— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 1, 2020
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rohit Shetty Reveals Downside of Working With Katrina Kaif
- Sara Ali Khan's Pool Side Pics with Brother Ibrahim Khan Will Wash Away All Your Blues
- PUBG Mobile: Top Five Features We Are Expecting in The Year 2020
- TikTok Transparency Report: India Logged Maximum Interventions To Take Down Content
- 'No Points for Guessing': Rajasthan Royals 'Mankads' Ashwin in a Cheeky Tweet