Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13 Day 94 Written Updates: Mahira Sharma Slaps Paras Chhabra

Mahira gets angry with Paras. He asks her why she is frustrated and is fighting with him. Read below for details.

News18.com

Updated:January 4, 2020, 11:47 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13 Day 94 Written Updates: Mahira Sharma Slaps Paras Chhabra
Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra (R)

The morning brings an entertaining and exclusive Bigg Boss news for the viewers as Vishal turns into a news anchor and narrates the latest happenings inside the house. Rashami, Asim and Madhurima also grab this opportunity and start pulling Vishal’s leg. He highlights the ‘Muddas’ inside the house while Rashami asks him to speak about all the good things as she is the producer of the show. On the other hand, Madhurima starts pointing out his mistakes and calls him a misfit for a talk show. The bantar brings laughs to their faces as they enjoy the camaraderie.

A surprise awaits for the contestants as the famous astrologer Prem Jyotish enters the house. He calls the contestants one by one and tells them about their future. While a few get to hear good news about them, a few face sense a concern. Prem Jyotish tells Paras that in the near future, his relationship will see a drastic change. Next, he tells Aarti that marriage is on the cards and she will witness progress in her career post-2021. He also tells Mahira to be emotionally strong while she asks Shehnaz to not depend on anyone else. He tells Shehnaz to start making the decision herself and focus on her personal relationships. He advises Rashami to not let her relationship problems impact her career.

After calling off the captaincy and luxury budget task, Bigg Boss reprimands the contestants for not taking his warnings during the task seriously. He gives the contestants a second chance to elect the new captain of the house. He announces that considering Madhurima was the ‘Sanchalak’ of the task, as a rule, she becomes the contender of captainship. He informs that the contestants can make Madhurima the next captain unanimously. Where Vishal, Rashmi, Asim and Shefali Bagga vote for Madhurima, Paras and Shehnaz oppose it. Shehnaz says that Madhurima was the one who troubled her the most during her captaincy and hence she is not ready to take over a captain’s responsibility.

Will Madhurima convince everyone and become the new captain of the house?

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram