Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13 Day 97 Written Updates: Madhurima Tuli Hits Vishal Aditya Singh with Her Slipper

Vishal Adtya Singh sternly mentions to Bigg Boss that if no action is taken against Madhurima Tuli's violent behavior, he will quit the show.

News18.com

Updated:January 7, 2020, 2:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13 Day 97 Written Updates: Madhurima Tuli Hits Vishal Aditya Singh with Her Slipper
Vishal Adtya Singh sternly mentions to Bigg Boss that if no action is taken against Madhurima Tuli's violent behavior, he will quit the show.

The relationship dynamics have been changing each minute inside the Bigg Boss house. While contestants are pulling out all the stops to sustain in the game, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh are still fighting on their personal issues.

While the duo and Rashami are having a have a generic conversation, Madhurima changes the topic of discussion to eliminations. She says Vishal has come in bottom two only once while she has always been in the bottom two. Vishal replies by saying that she is jealous of him and the two get into a verbal spat. The war of words between the two gets ugly and they hurl abuses while hitting each other.

Looking at the intensity of the fight, Bigg Boss calls them inside the confession room and asks them to resolve the fight as it is more of a personal matter. Vishal refuses to take the suggestion and demands justice against Madhurima's violent behavior. He sternly mentions that if no action is taken, he will quit the show and leave the house. Later, Bigg Boss does an open discussion in front of the housemates about the issue and asks the housemates to mutually decide if anyone of them wants to make a voluntary exit from the show and opens up the gate.

At the same time, Shehnaz and Sidharth get into an argument after Sidharth in a casual way starts teasing Shehnaz while touching up on Mahira's topic. Sidharth says that no one needs to be jealous of Mahira, directing it towards Shehnaz. All hell breaks loose and Shehnaz starts shouting at Sidharth. She asks him not to make a joke out of her feelings and when he doesn't budge, she starts throwing around things and even breaks her family frame.

She gets into a physical fight with him and later starts crying out loudly while hitting herself.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram