Bigg Boss 13 Day 98 Written Updates: Paras Asks Sidharth Shukla to Not Trust Shefali
Paras highlights that Shefali is on their side because she has issues with Asim and Rashami but she might change if the situation demands.
Paras highlights that Shefali is on their side because she has issues with Asim and Rashami but she might change if the situation demands.
While the housemates are busy sharpening their strategies to play the game, they are keeping their cards close to their chest. Once again, the nominations task takes an interesting turn in which the housemates have to trade the house properties to get saved from nominations. Bigg Boss will announce which furniture will be taken and within the given time, they have to unanimously decide whether they choose to keep the furniture or save a housemate.
The house is soon divided into two groups who just cannot come to an unanimous decision and everyone’s worried about the outcome. The housemates make efforts to come to a common consensus when Bigg Boss puts up the green bed in the garden for barter. While the debate is on whether to save Mahira, Shehnaz makes it clear that she doesn’t want to save her. She stands her ground and the chance goes to waste. Later, when the housemates try to settle on saving Aarti, Shehnaz turns around and disagrees on saving Aarti, too. This leaves Aarti, Sidharth and Paras in shock. Where Mahira loses her calm on Shehnaz, Shehnaz taunts Paras and Sidharth saying that if they can play games with her, she can do the same.
Furthermore, Sidharth takes Paras aside to have a conversation wherein he asks Paras about his thoughts on Aarti and Shefali who are playing the game by being on their side. Paras tells Sidharth that Aarti is loyal until she gets into a fight with someone. He says that the moment she fights with someone, she will turn against that person. He highlights that Shefali is on their side because she has issues with Asim and Rashami but she might change if the situation demands.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Instagram Account Shows How a Dog Could Speak His Mind in Different Situations
- New Zealand Tour Will be a Challenge And I am Up for It: Rohit Sharma
- PUBG Mobile Season 11 Launch Date Confirmed For January 10: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
- Sony Shows Off Its Smallest 4K OLED TV Ever At CES 2020; There is a New 8K TV Too
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona