Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Deepika Padukone Takes Contestants for Joyride

For the first time in the history of 'Bigg Boss', five contestants -- Vishal Aditya Singh , Madhurima Tuli, Aarti Singh, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Shefali Zariwala were given a chance to step out of the house.

IANS

Updated:January 11, 2020, 4:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Deepika Padukone Takes Contestants for Joyride
For the first time in the history of 'Bigg Boss', five contestants -- Vishal Aditya Singh , Madhurima Tuli, Aarti Singh, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Shefali Zariwala were given a chance to step out of the house.

Actress Deepika Padukone brought fun and joy when she entered the Bigg Boss house, and gave a chance to a few contestants to step out of the house and join her for a "joyride".

For the first time in the history of the Bigg Boss show, five contestants -- Vishal Aditya Singh , Madhurima Tuli, Aarti Singh, Shehnaz Kaur Gill and Shefali Jariwala were given a chance to step out of the house. They went out for a ride with Deepika.

In a Weekend Ka Vaar episode for Bigg Boss 13, Deepika entered the house with Laxmi Agarwal and her Chhapaak co-actor Vikrant Massey. They gave an interesting task wherein the contestants had to undergo a role reversal and enact other contestants.

For the task, the house was divided into two teams. Team A has Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz, while Team B has Vishal, Madhurima, Shehnaaz, Aarti and Shefali.

Team B recreates the famous 'Chai fight' between Rashami and Sidharth that leaves everyone, including judges Deepika and Vikrant, impressed. Deepika declared Team B the winner.

deepika bigg boss

deepika bigg boss.jpeg 1

Deepika said that for the very first time, the winning team is going to go outside the house for a joyride along with her. The announcement is met with great applause.

They then go for a drive in an open jeep along with Deepika, who is seen enjoying their company in the vehicle.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram