Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Claims Arhaan Khan Did Black Magic on Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss has never failed to give its viewers entertainment and details of contestants' lives. The Monday episode that aired on February 3 brought a new twist to the relationship between Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan.

Expressing her displeasure with Arhaan, Rashami confessed to her friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee on the show that it was “disturbing” for her to find out certain things about him. Devoleena has come to the show as Rashami’s connection.

Rashami, in a reference to Arhaan, also said that she did not expect this from a mature person. Responding to Rashami, Devoleena said Arhaan is not mature and he is using her (Rashami) for her name, fame and money.

Rashami seemingly agreed with what Devoleena said.

During the episode run, Devoleena also made a shocking claim, saying that she got to know from people that Arhaan was doing black magic on Rashami.

Meanwhile, in an interview with The Times of India, Arhaan said that he was hurt that Rashami did not take a stand for him. He also expressed his unhappiness over Devoleena’s remark on him.

Arhaan also said that he kept quiet about a lot of things as he gives more importance to his relationship with Rashami. He asserted that the relationship is not over from his end and he would like to talk to Rashami after she comes out of the Bigg Boss 13 house.

