Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Raises Questions on Rashami-Arhaan Affair

Devoleena, who had to leave season 13 of the show owing to health reasons, returned to the house to say goodbye to housemates and had fun with them in one segment.

IANS

Updated:December 30, 2019, 7:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Raises Questions on Rashami-Arhaan Affair
Devoleena, who had to leave season 13 of the show owing to health reasons, returned to the house to say goodbye to housemates and had fun with them in one segment.

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee returned to the Bigg Boss house for a segment, and went on to question actress and her friend Rashami Desai's love story with Arhaan Khan. Devoleena, who had to leave season 13 of the show owing to health reasons, returned to the house to say goodbye to the housemates and had fun with them in one segment.

In a promo video released by the makers, Devoleena is seen asking Rashami, "Arhaan ne aapse itni badi baat chhupai. Pretend kar rahi thi ki aapko pata nahi hai (Arhaan hid such a big thing from you. Were you pretending that you did not know?)"

Devoleena was referring to the fact that on the show Arhaan apparently kept the fact a secret from Rashami that he has a child.

It is not clear whether Devoleena was expressing her own opinion, or telling Rashmi about the image and situation that is being presented outside.

In another clip, Devoleena is seen telling Rashami that had she been in her position, she would have bashed Arhaan, with a statement -- "bina sabun ke dho deti".

Devoleena also told Rashami that host Salman Khan, her family and everyone else had warned her about Arhaan but she had ignored their advice.

Devoleena said, "Pyar me itni andhi ho gayi ki do din mein propose kar diya? Aapki family, Salman sir, sabne aapko kuch bola, aapne ek kaan se suna, doosre kaan se aapne nikal diya. (Are you so blind in love that you proposed in just two days? Your family, Salman sir and everyone else warned you but you ignored it)."

In the segment, Devoleena will also be seen flirting with Sidharth Shukla.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram